Even before Democrats take the majority in the House and Senate, the House is poised to vote on impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Here’s what to watch for.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth waits to welcome Britain's Defense Secretary Wes Streeting to the Pentagon on Oct 15, 2026. Even before Democrats take the majority in the House and Senate in January, the House is poised to vote on impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. , who introduced impeachment articles in September, has reintroduced them under a process that requires a vote within two days. House members are expected to vote on Hegseth’s impeachment by Nov. 11, unless RepublicansNov. 9 he is a “hard yes” on impeaching Hegseth.

Also read Massie Forces House Vote on Hegseth Impeachment Over Iran War

Several other Democratic lawmakers have also said they will support the effort. The Democrats’ midterm sweep was driven in part by the public’s concerns about the war, and Hegseth is a target because of his leading role. Democrats also suspect it may be more practical to impeach Hegseth than President Donald Trump.

The two failed Trump impeachments have forced Democrats to focus on Hegseth because the obstacles to a presidential impeachment seem out of reach,” said Stanley Brand, a longtime Washington, D.C. , attorney who serves as distinguished fellow at Penn State Dickinson Law. To reach a simple majority needed for the House to pass the impeachment resolution, three Republicans would have to join all Democrats in favor. Rep.

Don Bacon, R-Neb. , told Fox News that Hegseth doesn’t have a “lot of love” on the Hill, but Bacon is Trump has defended Hegseth.

“I believe we saved the Middle East and Israel combined. And it’s awfully hard to say, ‘Let’s impeach somebody who did that,’” Trump, “These are the kind of partisan political games Democrats have been playing for a very long time against the president. ”Three articles refer to alleged violations of the War Powers Resolution. The resolution says Hegseth launched a war against Iran despite Congress neither declaring war nor enacting an authorization for use of force.

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The resolution also said “no imminent attack upon the United States, its territories or possessions, or its armed forces existed. ”, which Congress passed in 1973, requires that in the absence of a declaration of war, the president must end the use of U.S. armed forces within 60 days unless Congress allows otherwise. One article cites an attack at the war’s outset in which an elementary school in Minab, Iran, was hit, killing more than 200 civilians.

The resolution says this stemmed from Hegseth’s “systemic deterioration and removal of Department of Defense infrastructure that Congress had mandated by law to limit collateral damage to civilians and non-military objects during military operations. ” It cites Hegseth’s stated aversion to “stupid rules of engagement” with preference for “maximum lethality, not tepid legality. ”. It says Hegseth “chilled independent legal review within the Department of Defense” and ignored longstanding precedent.

The article says Hegseth oversaw orders “denying quarter and failing to provide rescue, including secondary strikes against shipwrecked survivors,” which amounted to claiming “the roles of judge, jury, and executioner. ”One article cites Hegseth’s retaliation after Kelly, an Arizona Democrat, made a video with other Democratic lawmakers who have military or intelligence experience, in which they told U.S. military members they are not obliged to carry out illegal orders.

The Pentagon threatened Kelly with “court-martial proceedings or administrative measures” and Hegseth issued a secretarial letter of censure against him. Legal experts— described as a way to bring him to justice in the U.S. for drug-trafficking charges — as “an act of war against a sovereign country” that, despite its framing as a law enforcement action, was “intended to assert U.S. control over Venezuela’s oil reserves.

”One article focuses on U.S. military actions in Yemen that led to “the deaths of an estimated 224 civilians, as well as approximately 500 to 600 Houthi fighters. ” The article says the actions included more than 1,100 strikes over more than 50 days.

The article says none of the War Powers Resolution triggers for such action were present, nor was an imminent threat to the U.S.Impeachment — both the House’s referral vote and a subsequent Senate trial — does not adhere to strict rules of criminal or civil law. Despite the use of such terms as “trial” and “high crimes and misdemeanors,” impeachment is a quasi-judicial process without specific rules of evidence.

The two chambers “may receive hearsay and other material that might be excluded from a criminal trial,” said Steven Smith, an Arizona State University political scientist. As the person facing impeachment, Hegseth also has fewer guaranteed rights than a criminal defendant, experts said. His arguments will likely include his role carrying out someone else’s policies — the president’s — and the idea that policy disagreements should not constitute high crimes and misdemeanors, Smith said.

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Conversely, the articles regarding the Caribbean boat strikes and retaliation against Kelly could be “constitutionally very strong,” said Frank O. Bowman III, University of Missouri emeritus law professor.

“The boat strikes violate domestic, military, and international law, and the efforts to muzzle former military members of Congress violate both the First Amendment” and the constitutional principle of “speech and debate” that protects the freedom of speech for lawmakers, Bowman said. In an impeachment, however, politics can be more important than constitutional grounding, experts said.

When the Maduro capture happened early this year, “I was surprised that there was no public or legislative uproar,” said David Luban, a Georgetown University law professor.

“So I would guess that count isn’t going anywhere. …Congress probably does not want to take extraordinary rendition off the table, even though it clearly violates international law. ”Email interview with Michael Gerhardt, University of North Carolina law professor, Nov. 9, 2026Says U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer “fought tooth and nail against half of these” Democrats who won Senate races. New Hampshire U.S. Senate candidate John E. Sununu “cashed in” with “Big Pharma,” earning “up to $35 million.

” New Hampshire Democratic governor candidate Cinde Warmington “was a Purdue Pharma lobbyist. She said that OxyContin was a miracle drug. ”“La razón principal por la que los precios de la gasolina están tan altos es porque cuando Joe Biden era presidente, alrededor del 20% de la capacidad de refinación estadounidense dejó de operar”.

“The biggest reason why gas prices are so high is because when Joe Biden was president, we had about 20% of American refining capacity that went offline. ” New Hampshire U.S. Senate candidate Chris Pappas “lied about dating an Amazon lobbyist, then voted on bills Amazon lobbied on. ”For President Donald Trump, “there’s no financial gain like the past presidents have had. It’s cost him to be in office.

”Says U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer “fought tooth and nail against half of these” Democrats who won Senate races. Florida U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody “is trading stocks and she’s gotten richer” by $2 million since entering Congress. A woman’s account of a message displayed on a Cook County, Illinois, voting machine proves the election is “rigged.

” New Hampshire U.S. Senate candidate John E. Sununu “cashed in” with “Big Pharma,” earning “up to $35 million. ” In North Carolina, “thousands more absentee ballots being rejected this election — at a rejection rate twice as high as in 2022. ” New Hampshire Democratic governor candidate Cinde Warmington “was a Purdue Pharma lobbyist. She said that OxyContin was a miracle drug. ”