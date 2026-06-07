What's the deepest cave in the world?

There are two contenders for the world's deepest cave, and they're in the same mountain range.

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsCaves pockmark the world, extending deep into the bowels of Earth.

Many caves are record holders, including one in Kentucky that's the. But caves are known for being dark abysses, so which is the deepest cave on Earth? And which strange animals live at their deepest depths? There's no clear winner, Live Science found.

Instead, there are two caves that alternate as the record holders for the deepest cave on our planet: Veryovkina and Krubera-Voronya , limestone caves in Abkhazia, an autonomous republic in the Republic of Georgia. Both of these caves are more than 6,560 feet deep, and they sit on the same remote mountain range, known as the Gagra Range. Explorers and scientists frequently update each cave's measurements.

, a regional hydrologist in Alaska for the National Park Service, Veryovkina is currently in the lead, with a depth of 7,257 feet . Krubera is close behind, at 7,215 feet .

"Both caves are frequently reported with vertical errors of plus/minus tens of feet so first and second place can vary depending on how those data are interpreted," Burger, who is also the author of the book"in the Caucasus. Karst is a type of landscape formed by soluble rocks like marble, gypsum and, in this case, limestone from the Late Jurassic and Early Cretaceous periods, or from about 163.5 million to 100.5 million years ago.

Over time, the limestone lays down in layers, and then it gets compressed by tectonic forces and turns into vertical walls of rock, "If you can imagine all those layers, you've got a BLT sandwich," she said. If you turn that BLT vertically,"when the water goes in, it's always going to look for the easiest way down.

" The water travels through cracks, eventually hitting the water table. "It's basically a massive bathtub down there," Barton said. Once the water hits the water table, it becomes groundwater and circulates in subterranean streams and rivers. The reason this region has so many deep caves has to do with mountain building, Barton said"The limestone beds have been tilted near vertically, so the easiest route for the water is just straight down.

You also have a large plateau that can collect the water, which helps push it one way or another.

"These caves aren't cozy. They're extremely dark, wet and cold environments. Temperatures inside caves in this region average 35 to 37 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the year, saidThese conditions are harsh, and any organisms living there must adapt in order to survive. The deeper you go into caves, the more limited the nutrients become there.

Animals need to slow theirso they can go long stretches without eating, which allows them to live longer, Reboleira said. Their features are also adapted to life underground; most animals living at such depths lack pigment and eyes. They also have long appendages, hair and antennae to help them move in the darkness and sense air vibrations inside the cave.

, which Reboleira and her colleagues discovered on a 2010 expedition to Krubera at about 6,500 feet below the surface. The hexapod, named, feeds on fungi and decomposing organic matter. Sixteen years later, it still holds the record for the deepest known land animal. , a metabolic process that enables them to gain energy by oxidizing the bedrock and turning it into food, Barton explained.

By understanding these subterranean environments, scientists can learn more about what's happening underneath our feet.

"Caves are windows to the vast dimension of the underworld," Reboleira said. Caves are ultimately part of a system that is fundamental for all ecosystems on our planet. They provide water purification by filtering water their their many layers, play an important role in nutrient cycling, and sustain the carbon cycle by storing carbon in stone and hosting organisms that turn carbon dioxide into organic matter.

"Subterranean ecosystems are absolutely vital and strategic for ensuring life on Earth," Reboleira said. Sara Hashemi is a journalist and fact-checker covering environmental justice, climate and the intersection between science and society. Her work has appeared in Sierra, Smithsonian Magazine, Maisonneuve and more. She has a master's degree in science journalism from NYU.





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