What's Overrated in Cornwall: A Local's Guide

A local's guide to what's hot and what's not in Cornwall, highlighting the issues with overtourism, underinvestment in infrastructure, and the commercialization of the area's attractions.

As soaring flight prices and instability abroad push more Britons towards staycations, it's likely the picturesque county of Cornwall , with its scenic towns and spectacular coastline, will be a big hit this summer.

I spent years vacationing in the area before eventually moving here myself, but the initial excitement of living in one of my favourite holiday destinations was quickly replaced by resentment. Tourists descend in droves each year, gridlocking narrow, single-lane roads that inexplicably haven't been upgraded since the days of horses and carts. Bins constantly overflow, seagulls relentlessly circle, dive-bombing for discarded pasties or fish and chips, and parking is a competitive sport in Cornwall.

I try to avoid even a trip to the supermarket, as traffic slows to a crawl and it ends up taking almost half a day. Locals call this 'overtourism'. I call it what it is, and that's a woeful underinvestment in infrastructure. But over the last few months, ahead of my own summer spent here, I've been trying to remind myself why people become so obsessed with this part of the world in the first place.

So here's my ultimate guide to what's hot - and what's decidedly not - in Cornwall. Falmouth, a town known for its National Maritime Museum Cornwall and array of beaches, was surprisingly disappointing. Locals were friendly, but the town centre was dirty and smelt of stale bins and overflowing seagulls.

Padstow, another popular destination, was found to be expensive and busy, with a strong smell of dead fish and a fish and chip takeaway charging £1.50 for a tiny pot of ketchup. The Eden Project, a major tourist attraction, has become more about events and experiences than its original purpose of celebrating plants. It now hosts £1,200-a-ticket philanthropy conferences, a zip wire, ice skating, and concerts.

The author believes that the project has lost its focus and is now more about making money than showcasing the beauty of Cornwall. The article concludes by stating that Cornwall's tourism industry is driven by a culture of overcharging and a lack of investment in infrastructure, leading to a poor experience for both locals and tourists





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