A handful of grocery stores will welcome customers on Thanksgiving this year, while most retailers will be closed. Here's what to know.

Thanksgiving is here, giving Americans a chance to gather around the table, overdose on rich foods and renew family squabbles. Need to make a quick run to the store for some last-minute supplies?

We got you. Read on for a snapshot of which stores are open and closed this Thanksgiving, as well as on Black Friday. CVS Pharmacy locations will be open on Thursday, although some stores and pharmacies may have reduced hours, according to a company spokesperson. Is Costco open on Thanksgiving?

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— locations in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York are open until 3 p.m.; Massachusetts and Rhode Island locations are closed per state law.the holiday calendars for Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange. Markets will be open on Friday but will close early at 1 p.m.Most major banks are closed on Thursday, while Thanksgiving is also a Federal Reserve holiday. Post office locations will be closed on Thursday to observe the holiday.