What's open and closed on Veterans Day 2026

Here are the businesses and government offices that will be open or closed on Veterans Day 2026.

active and former U.S. service members and is one of 11 of the United States' federal holidays. This means that all non-essential government agencies will be closed on Wednesday.

Here's what else will be closed on Veterans Day this year. Most banks will be closed on Veterans Day, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

Also read Watch the 2026 San Diego Veterans Day Parade

However, customers can still utilize ATMs or online banking services. Is the post office open on Veterans Day? FedEx Office locations will be open, although Fedex shipping services will have modified service, with the exception of FedEx Custom Critical.

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Meanwhile, UPS Store locations will operate normal hours, and UPS pickup and delivery services will be available. However, the shipping service notes that SurePost and Mail Innovations deliveries will require an additional business day's time in transit due to the holiday. Most government institutions, including DMVs, public schools and local libraries will be closed. Make sure to double-check if your local services are open that day.

Veterans Day is a great time to visit a national park with entrance fees waived for U.S. citizens and residents who visit on the holiday. Huntington Beach firefighter Seth Adams unfurls an American flag before the start of a Veterans Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 in Huntington Beach, Calif. Many retail stores such as Costco, Target, Walmart and Kroger will be open on Veterans Day. Make sure to check with local stores and retailers for alternate hours.