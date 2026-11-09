What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving 2026 in Florida? What to know

Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, bringing closures and schedule changes across Florida. Here’s what to know

Need to visit the bank, mail a package or make a last-minute shopping run during Thanksgiving week? You may need to change your plans. Government offices, schools, banks and many major retailers across Florida will be closed on the holiday and may be operating differently throughout the week.

Before you run errands on Thanksgiving Day, check here to see what’s actually open. From banks and post offices to Publix and Walmart, the holiday will bring plenty of closures across Florida. Thanksgiving is always the fourth Thursday in November. In 2026, the holiday falls on Thursday, Nov. 26.

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, Florida state government offices are closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, for Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving,Are Florida banks open during Thanksgiving week 2026? Thanksgiving Day. All Florida schools will be closed Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27. Are Walgreens, CVS, Publix Pharmacy open on Thanksgiving 2026?

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Samantha Neely is a trending reporter for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida, covering pop culture, theme parks, breaking news and more. You can get all of Florida’s best content directly in your inbox each weekday by signing up for the free newsletter, Florida TODAY, at