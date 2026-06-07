What's on TV this week—The Vampire Lestat, Every Year After, and Alice And Steve

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly roundup of notable shows. Here is what’s happening on TV from Sunday, June 7 to Saturday, June 13. All times are Eastern.

AMC’s flagship gothic-horror drama rebrands as’s Louis de Pointe du Lac to Sam Reid’sin response to his “perfunctory portrayal” in the titular tell-all memoir. Adapting Rice’s 1985 sequel novel, season three serves as a “sexy pilgrimage across space, time, and trauma,” per the network, with the events of the first two seasons revisited from Lestat’s perspective.

Along with Reid and Anderson, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, and Delainey Hayles will return to the main cast, and Jennifer Ehle joins as Lestat’s mother Gabriella. Look forNicola Walker and Jemaine Clement play our eponymous Alice and Steve, a pair of fiftysomething pals whose decades-long friendship takes a major and messy hit when Steve starts dating Alice’s 26-year-old daughter, Izzy .

Created and written by Sophie Goodhart , this eight-episode adaptation of Carley Fortune’s best-selling beach readPersephone “Percy” Fraser and Sam Florek , two childhood loves who fell out of touch following a heartbreaking betrayal.

They’re pulled back into each other’s orbit when Percy returns to their hometown of Barry’s Bay, Ontario for a funeral, with the drama alternating between two timelines: the couple’s adolescent past and their angsty present. Based on Jordan Tannahill’s novel of the same name, British thrillerfinds Rebecca Hall playing Claire, a suburban English teacher tormented by a mysterious and persistent hum that seemingly few—not including her husband Paul and daughter Ashley —can hear.

Plagued by insomnia, migraines, and nosebleeds, Claire seeks help via a support group of others experiencing the irksome thrum (played by





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