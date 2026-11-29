What's on TV this week—Pride And Prejudice and Trinity debut on Netflix

Vince Vaughn is back as Andrew Yancy, the former Miami cop-turned-health inspector who seemingly can’t quit getting involved in murder-mystery cases. Eager to win back his detective badge, he gets pulled into yet another homicide investigation—this time, the murder of Florida’s finest fixer—which sees him teamed up with a forensic accountant and stuck in the middle of a turf war between rival criminal groups.

John Malkovich and Yvonne Strahovski join the main cast for season two, as mob boss Spencer Donovan and state attorney Delaney West, respectively. Back to Pemberly we go with yet another screen adaptation of Jane Austen’s most famous work. That 1813 novel gets turned into a six-part limited series by writer Dolly Alderton and director Euros Lyn, with Emma Corrin donning the sweet bonnet and sharp bite of beloved heroine Elizabeth Bennet.

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) Jack Lowden is your dashing-but-haughty Mr. Darcy; the stacked British cast also includes Daryl McCormack as Mr. Bingley, Louis Partridge as Mr. Wickham, Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennet, and Oscar winner Olivia Colman as the Bennets’ marriage-obsessed matriarch. Look out for It’s been four long years since we last hung out in the Dirty Delta, but this strip-club drama is finally back for its third and final installment.