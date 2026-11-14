‘What’s not to like?’: Why James Rowson joined SF Giants, picked as offensive coordinator title

Rowson spent the last three years as the New York Yankees’ hitting coach before joining the Giants

When Tony Vitello chatted with James Rowson about joining the Giants, he felt like someone had given Rowson a script that reflected his offensive philosophies and beliefs.

That’s how quickly the Giants’ manager and their new offensive coordinator hit it off.the Giants hope that instant synchronicity can translate into increased productivity.

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“I think a big thing for us was offensive identity, but then also offensive group mentality. … That’s something I’ve always talked about, or a phrase I’ve used. on the phone with J Ro, before I could say it, he said it two or three times,” Vitello said. Rowson’s title of “offensive coordinator” is more of a football title but has started gaining traction in Major League Baseball.

Coincidentally, Hunter Mense, whom Rowson is replacing, left the Giants and joined the Kansas City Royals and work under offensive coordinator Connor Dawson. Rowson, who pushed for the offensive coordinator title, cited how NFL teams have individual coaches for specific positions and an offensive coordinator to put it all together, adding that “baseball can take a page from that. ” As offensive coordinator, Rowson will oversee baserunning along with hitting.

“So, that position and that title to me, it rings because I think it’s important that when you’re talking about offense, you’re focusing on the run scored,” Rowson said. “That means, do we run the bases well? That means, are we locked in on so many different things in order to get to the point where we’re scoring more runs than the other teams?

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“So that was the focus and the thought of the position. It doesn’t just focus on whether or not we get hits. It focuses more on the totality of the group scoring. ”The Giants weren’t exactly an offensive juggernaut in.

San Francisco finished 23rd in OPS and 26th in runs scored, partially due to Willy Adames, Matt Chapman and Jung Hoo Lee’s offensive regression. Still, when Rowson was asked why the Giants were a good fit, he pointed to this team’s offensive upside.

“What’s not to like? … This is a great situation to be in from an offensive standpoint,” Rowson said.

“So, I look forward to it. I like the guys. I like what I feel like this group is headed to, and glad to kind of be a part of it and try to just kind of help move the needle a little bit,” said Rowson, who spend the last three seasons at the Yankees’ hitting coach. On paper, the Giants, headlined by Rafael Devers and Bryce Eldridge, have the personnel to take a step forward.

Regarding Eldridge, who recently turned 22, Rowson was not modest in his assessment.

“He’s a monster, right? ” Rowson said of Eldridge.

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“You go out there and you see this kid, and I’m like, man, this kid’s a monster. So I’m excited to get to know him and work with him and see how he thinks, along with so many other guys on this roster. ” One area where the Giants stand to improve is walks. San Francisco ranked last in the majors in walks and finished 29th in the majors in on-base percentage.

The roster features low-walk players such as Lee and Casey Schmitt, but Devers, Adames and Chapman all saw their walk rates drop. San Francisco’s leader in the free pass department was Eldridge, who ranked in the 93rd percentile of walk rate.

“A lot of times, the walk is a byproduct of a good plate appearance, and that’s kind of the way I talk about it and the way I teach it,” Rowson said. “I want them to go up there and look to do something that they want to do aggressively at the plate. If they don’t get that pitch, if they don’t get that, if it doesn’t show up, then they’ll walk.

” With the collective bargaining agreement set to expire on Dec. 1, Rowson will have less than three weeks to communicate with the hitters before Major League Baseball, as expected, enacts a lockout. Rowson will be barred from communicating with players on the 40-man roster during the lockout, and he plans on connecting with as many players as possible before the end of the month.

“I’m not coming in immediately saying, ‘How do I look to get more? ’ I think my job is to come in and get to know the guys, get to know the players,” Rowson said.

“Come in and have some conversations and see where they stand, get their thoughts on the year, get their thoughts on where they feel like they did well, where they feel like we can improve, talk about the club. ”