The Sacramento Kings and two-time All-Star Zach LaVine could be nearing a breakup.

Oct 25, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine dribbles the ball up court against the Memphis Grizzlies during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center.

Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect This past summer, Zach LaVine made the decision to opt in to his $49 million player option and stay with the Sacramento Kings for one more season, knowing that he likely would. At the end of the day, LaVine made the best decision for his future, knowing that this would be his last max deal in the NBA, but it was clear the Kings would have preferred that he had moved on.reignite conversations about LaVine’s unhappiness, but LaVine himself has already dispelled those rumors.

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Even if LaVine isn’t actively asking for a way out, is there a path for both parties to move on to greener pastures? , especially given his clear frustration. He’s given the figurative reins to rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and seems content to do what it takes to help him develop into the star Sacramento needs. He’s even started to change his playstyle in minor ways to better suit the team, which has been a pleasant surprise.