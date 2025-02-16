What's Love Got To Do With It: A Powerful Biopic of Tina Turner

This article analyzes the critically acclaimed biopic 'What's Love Got To Do With It', which explores the life and turbulent relationship of Tina Turner with her husband Ike Turner. It highlights the film's unflinching portrayal of domestic abuse, Angela Bassett's award-worthy performance as Tina Turner, and the film's exploration of the isolating nature of fame.

Biopics about famous musicians have been quite popular for some time, as any artist with a passionate fanbase is bound to turn out to a theater to hear their favorite songs performed. Although there are many entertaining music biopics like Rocketman and Straight Outta Compton that succeed in celebrating groundbreaking changes within the music industry, the involvement of their subjects gives them a rather slanted view on history.

While What’s Love Got To Do With It does seek to explore the life of Tina Turner and her tumultuous relationship with her husband Ike Turner, it dug far deeper into the tension that existed between them and managed to earn both Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne Academy Award nominations for their work. Due to the film’s unflinching depiction of domestic abuse, Roger Ebert called What’s Love Got To Do With It “a story of pain and courage, uncommonly honest and unflinching.”\What Is ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ About? Close What’s Love Got To Do With It explores how Turner was discovered by Ike during a series of nightclub performances in St. Louis, in which he would frequently invite guests on stage to perform with him and the band Kings of Rhythm. Although it is often an opportunity for Ike to mock the underdeveloped skills of his fans, Turner delivers a showstopping performance that convinces him to shepherd her career. Despite concerns that her family has about pledging herself to a celebrity that she does not really know, Turner dives headfirst into her career and records the hit single “A Fool in Love.” However, Turner’s dreams of stardom become complicated when she becomes a young mother and is constantly overlooked as Ike sets his sights on other women. After she finally gets the courage to confront Ike about the declining quality of his work, Turner is beaten by her husband and forced to reflect on how she can save her career. \Bassett gives the single greatest performance of her entire career, as she does more than simply play a caricature of a beloved artist. Bassett captures the confidence, charisma, and outward defiance that made Turner such an engaging performer but is also able to show the softer side of her personality during the moments that the public never had access to. Although it may have been a challenge for What’s Love Got To Do With It to generate compassion for an artist whose work was utterly genius, Bassett is able to show the anxiety that Turner faced on how to take ownership of her work. Fishburne is also fantastic at slowly showing how Ike’s insecurities and rage take the better of him; while he was attracted to Turner when he thought that he could control her, he became more agitated when he realized that her skills had eclipsed his. ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ Examines the Hardships of Celebrity What’s Love Got To Do With It explores the isolating nature of being an icon, as Turner was often not able to relate to anyone when her talents were hailed as extraordinary. Although it is clear that she takes joy in giving stage performances and connecting with fans, the laborious nature of a tour means that she gets to spend less time with her family. This becomes a greater point of contention when it becomes clear how abusive Ike is, and Turner is forced to fight for her children’s safety. The tonal shifts that are made throughout What’s Love Got To Do With It reflect the stark realities of Turner’s life; while the film begins as an inspirational love story in the vein of Cinderella, it steadily transforms into an intense psychological thriller. As punishing as it is to watch the haunting sequences of physical and emotional abuse, What’s Love Got To Do With It still serves as a powerful tribute to Turner’s work and features amazing recreations of songs like “Proud Mary” and “Nutbush City Limits.” Given that many of Turner’s songs were inspired by her own experiences as a victim of racism and sexism, her work is given new meaning. What’s Love Got To Do With It exposes the ugliness that went into the inception of one of the most iconic musicians of all time, but the brutality of the material does not make Turner’s story any less inspirational





