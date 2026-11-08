What's in your weed now? Search our database and find out

Even after a big push to clean up, contamination remains a threat in California cannabis. Regulators say they can't test for everything, but chemicals that aren't monitored are the ones showing up.

We bought 49 inhalable products from dispensaries and delivery services across the state and had them tested at three state-licensed labs: Anresco Laboratories, Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs and Excelbis Labs.

The focus was on California legal weed, but one delivery service gave us vapes packaged for sale in New York. Others added unlabeled pre-rolls as freebies. And we picked up one sample in Reno. These exceptions are noted in the results tables.

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Labels were obscured so the labs did not know what brands they were testing. All of the labs tested for the 66 pesticides monitored by California, while two labs provided expanded screening, for a total of 376 pesticides. While we were reporting, California changed the permitted limits for some pesticides, so some products that exceeded state limits when they were sold are now in compliance.

State limits for other pesticides won’t kick in until April 2028, but The Times used those anticipated limits to evaluate products. Where there was no state pesticide limit, The Times applied the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s standards for pesticide residue safety testing on tobacco.. But contamination remains an issue, especially for chemicals not on state testing lists. All products were bought on the legal market, though licensed delivery services sometimes provided mislabeled or unmarked products.

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Where no state limit exists, The Times used the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency threshold for pesticides on tobacco. Items listed more than once were tested multiple times, or by different labs. Products were selected by The Times and masked so that labs conducted tests blind. The Water Czar’s Deadly Hubris William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible.

His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime. It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington.

On this week’s episode of Boiling Point, Miranda Green speaks with Los Angeles Times climate reporter Hayley Smith about how AI bots are meddling in California’s clean energy policymaking.