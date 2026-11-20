The star of Josephine answer Bazaar’s “First Now Next” questionnaire

in 2018, stealing the screen as the glamorous, composed socialite, Astrid. Chan imbued this character with a compelling emotional depth beneath the stoic exterior, a skill she honed during years of stage performance and her starring role in the British sci-fi showNow Chan wants to produce films, to spend more time in the creative process leading up to filming.

Her first film,, which she also stars in, is out on November 20. Directed by Beth de Araujo, the movie orbits around the titular Josephine, an 8-year-old girl played by the scene-stealing poppet Mason Reeves, and her parents, Claire and Damien . One morning, when Josephine is running through the woods with her father, she witnesses a rape in the park before her father manages to intervene and save the woman.

Also read Gemma Chan Says She’d ‘Absolutely’ Play a Bond Girl Amid Fan-Casting: ‘I’m Flattered’

Josephine grapples with emotions and trauma she doesn’t understand, as her parents desperately try to provide care in opposing ways. Chan delivers a deeply intimate performance, drawing inspiration from the inner strength of the women in her family. , Regina Hall, Jennifer Garner, and D’Arcy Carden. It tells the story of Hollis Shaw , a recent widow who decides to invite four friends from different stages of her life to her home in Nantucket for a luxurious, healing weekend.

Harper’s Bazaar’s questionnaire series “First, Now, Next” dives into the past, present, and future of some of our favorite creatives, spotlighting the moments and people that have influenced them. We touched base with Chan ahead ofrelease to talk about working with Channing Tatum, her time in Los Angeles unsuccessfully auditioning for pilots, and her dreams of running a cat sanctuary.. We first watched it as a family when I was four years old.

I would be imagining myself as one of the Von Trapp children and thought Christopher Plummer was amazing. He’s this terrifying but sophisticated guy who’s standing up to fascism. What’s not to like about that! Later in life, I would say the film that really spoke to me and made me want to become a storyteller wasby Mike Leigh.

What he managed to do there and the emotional truth that his performers gave, was just extraordinary.. I met some people who are still my very good friends—Billie Piper and Lily James, as well as the director, Wayne Yip, British-Chinese like myself. The four of us became really fast friends, and we’re close to this day. It’s been a solace to have really solid friends from such an early stage in the industry.

A key one was in the early 2010s, when I first started going to Los Angeles for pilot season and auditioning for a whole bunch of American network shows. I got pretty close on a few, and I tested for some, but I never landed one. The whole trajectory of my life would have been different if I booked one of those jobs. I went back to the U.K., and I did more theatre and more British TV.

I ended up doing a show calledLater in my career, it’s been a little harder to find roles since turning 40. It’s part of the reason why I have loved starting to produce and being part of the creative process much earlier, and finding the stories and getting to work on something likeLooking back at the pilots from that time, did you have a role that you didn’t get but still think about? Some of them are really, really fun.

They ran the whole gamut, from outright multi-cam sitcom to procedural drama. It was crazy, doing six auditions a day, driving all over town, having to memorize 10 pages for each. It was a real task. You get to the room and look around, and you’re one of however many actors sitting there, and everyone’s eyeing each other up.

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There was one audition that I went to and was waiting. I’ve been up all night learning these lines, and I could literally hear the casting director offering the job on the phone to another actor who had been there earlier that day. I thought, “Oh my god, what am I doing?

”When I was 16, success meant losing my virginity, finding a way to stay out all night without my parents knowing, and getting a bit of distance from them. Nowadays, success looks like managing to have a good night’s sleep—getting eight hours—staying hydrated, and finding a way to spend as much time as possible with my parents. I want to spend every moment when I’m back at home in London. There are a couple of things.

They would constantly be on me about the importance of education and, eye-roll, “I get it. ” I am now the person who does that to my nephews, my little cousins—“Stay in school, kids! ” Then, my dad had this particular way of loading the dishwasher. I’d say, “What are you talking about?

There is no correct way! ” I’ve discovered there is a correct way. I was first sent the script back in 2019, and from the moment that I read it, I couldn’t get it out of my head. The truth sang from every page.

I had a meeting with Beth, and she articulated her vision and what she wanted to do; I thought it was so unusual and daring and audacious. I believed in her vision.

Then, the pandemic happened. We were going to shoot it, and then the strikes happened. It’s been a really winding road, and it feels like a small miracle that we finally managed to get it made. For me, the character of Claire really resonated.

I’ve been fortunate enough to do so many different things in my career, but I’ve never gotten to play a role like hers. I saw a lot of myself in her. I see a lot of my own mother in her; my sister, too. She has this real emotional intuition, and she’s not the loudest voice in the room, but she has the inner core of strength.

She’s a survivor. Getting to play her was an amazing challenge of stripping everything back and getting to the truth of the story and the script. This role, I imagine, requires an extremely meticulous understanding of your character, as she tries to shield her daughter from the emotional fallout of witnessing the assault. How did you build out the mother figure?

It’s interesting because Claire and Damien have been raised in different ways, and they’re carrying their pasts with them. It changes how they approach parenting their daughter. I would say at the beginning of the film, they’re a unified front and haven’t really been tested.

Then this thing happens where they both deeply love their daughter and want the best for her, but they don’t agree on how to do that. The first cracks start to appear. With Claire, it was about going into her background. She speaks a bit about her own relationship with her mother, about how they never spoke about difficult things and she felt a real distance from her.

I’d say Claire is someone whose instincts are right for the most part, but she doesn’t always follow through on them. I had points where I wanted to shake both parents and go, “What are you doing?! ” But then, I’m empathizing with them because they’re just two flawed human beings trying to do their best for their child. There is no handbook for it.

I’ve grown up and been a fan of Channing’s for a long time. If you think you know him from movies like, you really don’t. What he brings to the role—the humor and the complete naturalness and spontaneity. He also brings such a level of vulnerability, and people will be really surprised by it.

Before we started filming, Beth, he, and I spoke a lot about our own upbringings and our parents. He has a daughter, and that’s part of the reason why he was drawn to the script. We talked a lot about that and spent some time with Mason, who plays Josephine. We didn’t have to try; we could ease with each other.

We hung out in the park. Channing and Mason got their nails done at the salon together. We went for dim sum. We did regular things, so she was comfortable.

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Hopefully, you believe in us as a family unit. If you could only wear one outfit for the rest of your life and had to pull it out of your closet right now, what would you reach for? It’s not in my closet, sadly, but if I had to wear one outfit, it would be the pink Valentino dress I wore to the Oscars in 2019. It had pockets.

It had volume. It was comfortable. I kept snacks in the pockets for the ceremony. Bury me in that dress.

It’s dreamy, and I don’t know where it is. What was the last thing you splurged on? What is one thing you still refuse to spend a lot of money on? The last thing I splurged on was a Steinway piano for myself.

That’s amazing. Best decision I’ve ever made. Why didn’t I buy myself a good piano sooner? Something I will never spend money on is expensive mascara because you go through it at such a rate.

You might as well just get a good drugstore mascara.. How was your experience working with the all-star cast: Jennifer Garner, D’Arcy Carden, Regina Hall, and Chloë Sevigny? That was a dream getting to work with those women. None of us had met each other before; we had a blast between every take.

We’d be in our little huddle of chairs, sharing the hot goss, going right in. It felt really, really special. They’re a brilliant bunch of women. Regina Hall made me laugh so much that I peed myself a little bit on set.

People really responded to this show about women and female friendship. There’s no murder. There’s nothing to solve in that sense, but it’s just about their lives and the day-to-day. People really relate to that, and obviously you have the aspirational element of this amazing house in Nantucket and the food porn.

Your character, Gigi, is perhaps the most complicated character on the show. We don’t need to spoil the show, but how did you balance the betrayal and the loyalty the character felt towards Hollis? Gigi is diabolical. Let’s be honest about that.

Obviously, you’re not meant to judge your character, and when I read the scripts and approached it, obviously I wanted to empathize with her. Hopefully, you understand a bit of where she’s coming from.

Then I watched a little bit of the show and was like, “Oh my god, she is insane for going on this weekend! ” Absolutely insane. She felt on the defensive. She did fall in love.

She never wanted to. She tried to break it off. She was pursued. It takes two to tango, and sadly, the other party is deceased.

She has to take the entire blame for it. I hope that she’s not villainized completely. I feel that Becca, the writer, and Erin, the author, both wanted her to be a fully dimensional human being. Although there is that secret, she has a genuine connection with these women.

She genuinely grows to care about all of them, including Hollis. That is not an act. She is a complicated woman. Celine Song, Denis Villeneuve.

Chloe Dumont. They’re all so talented. I’d absolutely die to work with any of them. That’s an easy question!

I’d open a cat sanctuary and rescue all the cats that I meet. I’m about to adopt another cat from Puglia. He’s five years old, and we’re actually rescuing another kitten that my sister found abandoned. She’s coming from France next month, and we’re going to introduce them, and hopefully, they’ll get along.