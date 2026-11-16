“What’s Good, Law?”: Tyra Banks Just Read Law Roach To Absolute Filth In Not One, But TWO New Interviews — And People Are Genuinely Gagged

“She does nice-nasty so well.”

I’m an innately nosey and chronically online celebrity and pop culture journalist, with my specialist areas including deep-diving lyrics and calling out Terrible Men™. , with Tyra actually giving the celebrity stylist one of his earliest TV opportunities when he was cast as a judge for Cycles 23 and 24 ofAs I’m sure you know, Tyra is the show’s creator and executive producer, and Law has previously credited the star for giving him this role.

After Law defended their technical abilities and accused Tyra of “overstepping,” Tyra replied: “No, you're overstepping. You're over-talking everybody. Like, everybody. ” She later told him: “You’re making no damn sense!

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” Meanwhile, Law suggested that anybody who agreed with Tyra was “stupid. ”moment by telling contestant Belania Daley: “I have never yelled at a girl like this before! I was rooting for you! ” But when he looked over to Tyra for her response, she seemed unimpressed and curtly said: “Is it that serious?

”when he appeared to look down on Tyra for flying economy. After Tyra likened part of a contestant’s outfit to a travel pillow, Law interjected and asked: “You still fly economy?! ” Tyra paused for a moment before replying: “I do, I do economy sometimes,” to which Law simply said: “Chile. ”at the Emmy Awards that this was purely his approach to judging, and that he’d clashed with others, too.

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He concluded:"For me, anybody can get the smoke.

"But later that same month, Law stoked the flames again when he appeared to be dismissive of Tyra’s fashion credentials. During an appearance on thethat, aside from Nina García, he is “the fashion expert” on the show. When TS Madison asked whether Tyra was on his level in terms of fashion knowledge, Law stated: “Tyra is a model. ”“I think the world saw Law Roach many years ago as this amazing stylist; I saw Law Roach as a star.

And I told him: ‘You’re a star, because you speak in soundbites, and you know how to get people’s attention,'” Tyra went on.

“And I gave Law his first chance on television. So what you see, whether it’s…he’s very tea, right? I saw that, and I’m experiencing it firsthand, and I’m enjoying it. What’s good, Law?

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”, where she doubled down on the fact that she is the one who gave Law his big TV break. When asked about the current state of their relationship, Tyra smiled as she said: “I gave you that voice. I was the first person to put you on TV and told you that you're a star. ”"I actually haven't even talked to Law, but I see him talking,” she added.

“Every interview he's got something to say about Ms. Banks. I see you, boo! ... He knows how to get attention, that's all I'll say.

” Tyra Banks tells us how she really feels about fellow ‘Project Runway’ judge Law Roach amid rumors of beef between the two. 👀on the video clip:"It's so true! She told me I was a star ❤️❤️❤️. ” But social media users are still living for Tyra’s unfiltered comments, with both clips going viral on X in recent days.

One tweet about the TMZ clip, which has more than 40K likes,