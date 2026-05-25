What REALLY went on in the BBC executive boardroom when deciding the new hosts of Strictly

Katie Hind, the Mail's Consultant Editor Showbusiness, takes you into the BBC executive boardroom and reveals what conversations took place when it came to deciding the new hosts of Strictly. The new hosts are under pressure to restore the show's reputation after two seasons marred by scandals.

I'm Katie Hind, the Mail's Consultant Editor Showbusiness. And each week in the revamped Spotlight newsletter, I will be pulling the curtain back to tell you what’s REALLY going on in the world of celebrity.

This week, I'm taking you into the BBC executive boardroom, and revealing what conversations took place when it came to deciding the new hosts of Strictly. A lot is riding on the new faces of the show after the beleaguered Saturday night flagship faced endless scandals over the past two seasons. So why is Johannes - a professional dancer - swapping the ballroom floor for the teleprompter and co-presenting with Emma Willis and Josh Widdicombe?

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Each week you can expect the juiciest gossip from behind the scenes, inside the parties... and everything the stars DON’T want you to know. Plus, my brilliant Daily Mail colleagues will share exclusive insights, gossip and scoops so you never miss a story. The new Strictly hosts are under pressure to restore the show's reputation after two seasons marred by scandals.

The new lineup includes Johannes, a professional dancer, who is swapping the ballroom floor for the teleprompter to co-present with Emma Willis and Josh Widdicombe. The BBC executive boardroom discussions revealed the challenges faced by the new hosts in restoring the show's reputation. The new hosts are expected to bring a fresh perspective to the show and restore its reputation. The BBC has faced criticism for its handling of the show's hosting duties in the past.

The new hosts are expected to be more proactive in addressing the show's controversies and scandals. The new lineup is a significant change for the show, and the new hosts are expected to bring a new energy to the program. The BBC has high hopes for the new hosts and is expecting them to restore the show's reputation. The new hosts are under pressure to deliver and make the show a success.

The new lineup is a significant change for the show, and the new hosts are expected to bring a new energy to the program. The BBC has high hopes for the new hosts and is expecting them to restore the show's reputation. The new hosts are under pressure to deliver and make the show a success





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Emma Willis: From Party Girl to Strictly's New HostEmma Willis, known for her wholesome image and presenting career, has a past that may raise eyebrows. Before marrying Matt Willis, she was a party girl who enjoyed late nights and was known to mingle with famous musicians. She was particularly close to Robbie Williams, whom she met at the 2005 MTV awards ceremony in Lisbon. The pair reportedly had a romantic rendezvous, which was kept private at the time. Another encounter from her past, which may be a source of speculation now, involved a relationship with a man in the music industry. Emma's past behavior, which was kept private, was a surprise to the BBC, who were looking for a presenter with a clean image. The BBC is hoping to focus on the dancing and the celebrity line-ups, rather than the personal lives of their presenters. Emma's reputation as a wholesome presenter was a key factor in her selection for Strictly Come Dancing, as the BBC was looking for someone with no wild behavior in their past.

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