US
Advertisement
Mckinney

What police say happened after a crash ended in a shooting in McKinney

NBCDFW#288 in United States
What police say happened after a crash ended in a shooting in McKinney
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Advertisement

Police say a confrontation after a single-vehicle crash led to shots fired. A 19-year-old died and an officer was hurt. Texas Rangers are investigating.

"We recognize the seriousness of this event and remain committed to ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation," the McKinney Police Department said in a statement.

A 19-year-old man is dead, and a McKinney police officer is injured after a confrontation following a single-vehicle crash Sunday night, police said. According to the McKinney Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Wilmeth Road at approximately 7:50 p.m. Sunday. When officers approached the vehicle's driver, identified as 19-year-old Jair Ruenes Galvan, police said he became uncooperative and refused to follow officers' commands. Two McKinney police officers were involved in the incident.

Also readMan charged with kidnapping, battery that led to Chicago police pursuit, crash, Palatine police say

Police said one officer sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Ruenes Galvan was transported to Medical City McKinney with life-threatening injuries, where he later died, police said. Both officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with McKinney Police Department protocol.

Advertisement

"We recognize the seriousness of this event and remain committed to ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation," the McKinney Police Department said in a statement.

NBCDFW#288 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement

More on Mckinney

See all

Plano police arrest 1 in crash that killed 2

Plano police arrested a 22-year-old man they say was driving a truck that collided with a SUV Friday night, killing the two people inside.

FOX4

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextPlano police arrest 1 in crash that killed 2