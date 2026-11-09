What police say happened after a crash ended in a shooting in McKinney

Police say a confrontation after a single-vehicle crash led to shots fired. A 19-year-old died and an officer was hurt. Texas Rangers are investigating.

"We recognize the seriousness of this event and remain committed to ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation," the McKinney Police Department said in a statement.

A 19-year-old man is dead, and a McKinney police officer is injured after a confrontation following a single-vehicle crash Sunday night, police said. According to the McKinney Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Wilmeth Road at approximately 7:50 p.m. Sunday. When officers approached the vehicle's driver, identified as 19-year-old Jair Ruenes Galvan, police said he became uncooperative and refused to follow officers' commands. Two McKinney police officers were involved in the incident.

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Police said one officer sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Ruenes Galvan was transported to Medical City McKinney with life-threatening injuries, where he later died, police said. Both officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with McKinney Police Department protocol.

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"We recognize the seriousness of this event and remain committed to ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation," the McKinney Police Department said in a statement.