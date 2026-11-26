With Black Friday deals already underway, e-bikes and electric scooters may be on some children’s Christmas wish lists. But before making that purchase, local police and doctors are warning parents to understand the risks.

With Christmas fast approaching, an electric bike may be on your child's wish list. But there are some things you should know before you make that purchase.

FOX 26 Reporter Jillian Hartmann explains. With Black Friday deals already underway, e-bikes and electric scooters may be on some children’s Christmas wish lists. But before making that purchase, local police and doctors are warning parents to understand the risks. We’ve reported on several incidents across the Houston area where children have been seriously hurt or killed while riding these devices.

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Fulshear police say one of the first things parents should do is make sure they’re actually buying an electric bicycle and not an electric motorcycle or dirt bike. What they're saying: "The big thing on the bicycles is buying them from reputable dealers and brands. They’re not going to lead you astray. They’re going to sell you a Class 1, Class 2, Class 3 electric bicycle," Caskey said.