What now for Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, and should Congress ban RSI? : Machine Gods

It might be the biggest tech scandal of the year, and possibly the most significant intelligence breach since the Cold War. On Sunday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an affair, following reports that Alice Huang, the woman involved, is a suspected Chinese intelligence asset.

It might be the biggest tech scandal of the year, and possibly the most significant intelligence breach since the Cold War. On Sunday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an affair, following reports that Alice Huang, the woman involved, is a suspected Chinese intelligence asset.

What happens now to Jensen, to the world’s most important AI company , and to the fight over U.S.-China AI policy and chip export controls? Then, Rep. Greg Casar of Texas, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and one of the most vocal voices on AI regulation in the House, joins us to talk about how Democrats plan to use their new majority to pass AI policy in the new Congress.

Also read Nvidia Probes CEO Jensen Huang Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang

He explains why he wants to tax AI companies, why he co-wrote a bill with Sen. Bernie Sanders to ban artificial superintelligence, and why he thinks Congress should move to ban recursive self-improvement.. And if you’ve got a question you want us to answer, you can drop us a comment on any of those platforms or email us atIt might be the biggest tech scandal of the year, and possibly the most significant intelligence breach since the Cold War.

On Sunday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an affair, following reports that Alice Huang, the woman involved, is a suspected Chinese intelligence asset. What happens now to Jensen, to the world’s most important AI company , and to the fight over U.S.-China AI policy and chip export controls?

Advertisement

Then, Rep. Greg Casar of Texas, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and one of the most vocal voices on AI regulation in the House, joins us to talk about how Democrats plan to use their new majority to pass AI policy in the new Congress. He explains why he wants to tax AI companies, why he co-wrote a bill with Sen. Bernie Sanders to ban artificial superintelligence, and why he thinks Congress should move to ban recursive self-improvement..

And if you’ve got a question you want us to answer, you can drop us a comment on any of those platforms or email us at