“I’ve been using this lip pencil since seventh grade.”

; it turns out she still swears by many of her old picks, like Diptyque’s Jasmin candle, and has several new favorites, too. My parents have always used Diptyque candles, so I feel like it’s in my bones.

Whenever I go to my parents’ house, that’s how it smells like. So now these are the candles that I use in my house. It has a very soft, not overpowering jasmine scent. It’s nice and even and pretty calming, I would say.

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I’ve been using this lip pencil since seventh grade. I have such an emotional connection to it — I just do not stray. That’s been my go-to. I have it next to me right now.

I don’t use lipstick, so I mostly just use the lip liner and then a lip balm, and it just works. Oh my God, these towels are so amazing. I actually first read about them online, and I had to try them and then I became obsessed. They come in a pack, but they’re like towels for drying your face.

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When we use a washcloth, we’re putting the laundry detergent, the dryer sheets, all of those chemicals on our face. These towels obviously don’t have that. They’re one-time use. They’re also compostable, so they’re ecofriendly.

I travel with them everywhere and now it’s very hard for me to wash my face without them. We invited one of Joel’s friends over, and he brought a date who I didn’t know. She’d asked her boyfriend at the time a few things about me and what I like, and he happened to say that I love reading and I love gardening, so she brought me this book.

I had never read it or heard about it, but it ended up being one of my favorite books. Basically my entire copy is underlined — truly every page — and I carry it around with me everywhere. I’ve bought it for several friends. She writes about being alone and gardening, aging, dying.

It’s very exciting. I use this depuffing wand when I travel. It has a cold setting and it has a heat setting. I don’t use the heat setting as much, but I like to use the cold setting on my face and under my eyes, like right before I land.

Sometimes I put it on my neck. It has a little fan built in and it feels great. I definitely notice a difference. It helps my face feel more awake, especially after a long flight.

The Molly tee is my go-to white T-shirt right now. I’m always on the hunt for a good white T-shirt. The weight of it is perfect for me — it’s not too thin, it’s not too thick. I like the boxy shape of it too.

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They sell out all the time, so I just bought 12. You have to get it while you can. There’s a few Maru locations in L.A. There’s one in Beverly Hills, there’s one in Silver Lake.

The coffee is amazing, but the line to get the coffee is out of this world. So I buy the beans and I make it at home. They’re my favorite coffee beans. The flavor isn’t too overpowering.

I drink my coffee black, so I definitely care about the beans and how they taste. I partnered with Eucerin about a year ago, but I’ve been using Eucerin for a long time. Lately, I’ve been on the hunt for something that could even out my dark spots. I love being out in the sun, but I’ve been very irresponsible with my sunscreen.

I am who I am. So I knew this day was going to come. I really love this cream. It’s done such a great job helping even out my skin tone with all the sun damage that that I’ve done.31% offThe Strategist is designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape.

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