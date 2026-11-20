Newly examined DNA and fingerprints are being cited in Darlie Routier’s latest challenge to her conviction. Read the details in the filing.

Nearly 30 years after Darlie Routier was sentenced to death for murdering her young son, her attorneys say newly examined DNA and fingerprint evidence supports her longstanding claim that an intruder committed the crime.

Routier, who was convicted in 1997 of killing her 5-year-old son, Damon, is challenging her conviction through a new application for a writ of habeas corpus filed Thursday, Nov. 19, in Dallas County. Her 6-year-old son, Devon, was also killed in the 1996 attack, but Routier was never tried for his murder.

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The filing, submitted by the Innocence Project and the Texas Office of Capital and Forensic Writs, cites advanced DNA testing that identified genetic material from an unidentified male on a sock containing the boys' blood. Investigators recovered the sock from an alley behind the family's Rowlett home. Attorneys also point to new fingerprint examinations that excluded Routier and her then-husband, Darin, as the sources of two prints found on a utility room door, including one in blood.

The analysis also excluded both as the source of a fingerprint on a knife blade, according to an affidavit submitted with the filing. The findings do not establish who left the prints.

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"Darlie Routier has spent nearly 30 years on Texas death row for a crime someone else committed, and of which she was a victim," attorney Vanessa Potkin said in a statement provided by the Innocence Project. "There's a wealth of newly available forensic evidence that supports Ms. Routier's innocence and dismantles the false narrative the State used to wrongfully convict Ms. Routier. We also now know that the State suppressed exculpatory evidence and presented false testimony at trial.

We are urging the Court of Criminal Appeals to remand her case to the district court so that she can present this new evidence.

" The filing also challenges forensic evidence used at trial, including testimony linking a fiber recovered from a kitchen knife to a cut window screen. Routier's attorneys argue the fiber could have originated from a fingerprint brush used during the investigation and allege prosecutors withheld additional evidence. The defense also questions bloodstain pattern analysis presented at trial and argues prosecutors relied on gender stereotypes and Routier's expressions of grief to portray her as an unfit mother.

Routier's attorneys are asking the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to authorize review of five claims involving new scientific evidence, alleged false testimony, withheld evidence, alleged due process violations and actual innocence. The filing does not overturn her conviction or grant her a new trial. On June 6, 1996, Routier called 911 and reported that an intruder had entered her home and stabbed her and her two sons.

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Both boys died, while Routier survived stab wounds to her neck, shoulder and arm. Investigators initially considered the possibility of an intruder but later focused on Routier after examining physical evidence at the scene. During NBC 5's reporting on the 20th anniversary of the murders in 2016, former Rowlett police Lt. David Nabors said investigators discovered inconsistencies between Routier's statements and the physical evidence.

Police and prosecutors have previously maintained that the investigation was sound and the trial was fair.