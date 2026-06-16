Neurodivergent pride is a claim about unconditional dignity—and a refusal to apologize for existing.

Pride is not about "superpowers," glorifying resilience while ignoring the barriers, or a new hierarchy. Neurodivergent pride is often misinterpreted and misunderstood—and often, a caricatured version is attacked.

So, here is what neurodivergent pride is and is not, from the perspective ofcreated to make dignity contingent on extraordinary contribution. The narrative preserves the assumption foundational to the system that excluded neurodivergent people in the first place: that worth is earned through, and that only those who can demonstrate a marketable gift count and matter. It legitimizes the idea of exclusion.

“Pride” built on superpowers is an endless audition to belong. The triumph narrative—the person who overcame, who pushed through, who white-knuckled their way to a place in the world built to exclude them—focuses on the individual and leaves the odds-making and the gamemakers manipulating the odds veiled. It asks the marginalized to be heroic so the structure never has to change.is real, and survival under hostile conditions is not nothing.

But to celebrate the resilience while preserving the conditions is to package pain as inspirationThere is a temptation, in any justice movement, to invert the ranking rather than dismantle it, to declare the formerly devalued now superior, to build a new ladder with new people at the top. But a hierarchy of minds that elevates the autistic over the allistic, or the"interestingly wired" over the, is still a hierarchy of minds.

It still says that some ways of being human are worth more than others. , independence, or employability. It is not determined by how convenient a person is to the institutions around them. Any person—the one who has no “inspirational” story, who produces no “compensating” brilliance, who simplyThis is a challenging thought in a hierarchical world, which is why other narratives keep getting swapped in.

Superpowers, resilience, and inverted hierarchy all preserve conditionality: dignity for thePride, from the point of view of dignity, is not the assertion that we are exceptional. It is a refusal to. It is also a celebration of the full range of human minds, with no hierarchy attached. It is a call for a world thatLudmila N. Praslova, Ph.

D., SHRM-SCP,Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist? Does perfectionism hold you back?

Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





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