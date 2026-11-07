What National Hurricane Center in Florida is tracking today

Invest 94L poses no threat to the U.S. Saturday, Nov 7, according to the hurricane center in Florida. See 7-day outlook, what NHC is tracking today.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, is tracking Invest 94L in the open Atlantic Saturday, Nov. 7, according to the agency's 8 a.m. advisory.

The non-tropical low pressure system was located several hundred miles south-southeast of Bermuda and forecast to move "generally eastward over the western and central subtropical Atlantic during the next couple of days and become absorbed by a new non-tropical low pressure system to its east early next week," the NHC said. As of Nov. 7, the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season has seen ten named storms and one hurricane.

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Hurricane Isaias formed in the Gulf and madeShop Amazon for hurricane suppliesThe low could still acquire some subtropical characteristics through tonight before upper-level winds increase on Sunday. The low is forecast to move generally eastward over the western and central subtropical Atlantic during the next couple of days and become absorbed by a new non-tropical low pressure system to its east early next week.

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Ninety-seven percent of tropical cyclone activity, as the Gulf of Mexico is now known in the U.S. per an order from President Trump. NOAA and the National Hurricane Center are now using Gulf of America on maps and in advisories. We will continue to update our tropical weather coverage to bring you the most current information you need to protect your home and family. Kim Luciani and Cheryl McCloud are journalists for the USA TODAY Network-Florida.

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