What must happen before Sam Darnold can return for Seahawks

Mike Macdonald says Sam Darnold needs significant practice time before returning from quadricep and rib injuries.

Sam Darnold needs more than time off before he can return to the Seattle Seahawks’ lineup. Coach Mike Macdonald wants his quarterback to get substantial work in practice before playing again.

Macdonald stopped short of committing to Darnold’s return after Seattle beat the Las Vegas Raiders 21-13 on Sunday. Darnold has missed the past two games with quadriceps and rib injuries, and his availability after the break remains unsettled.

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“This will be a big week,” Macdonald said. “We're going to want him to practice a significant amount of time for him to play. ” The Seahawks had already left open the possibility of a return after their Week 11 bye. Macdonald said last Monday that Darnold was making progress but needed additional recovery time.

He ruled him out against Las Vegas then, giving quarterback Drew Lock another week to prepare as the starter after Seattle’s 17-3 victory over Arizona. Darnold did not practice during the week leading into the Raiders game. On Friday, Macdonald described progress in his rehabilitation without setting a return date. Seattle faces the San Francisco 49ers after the bye.

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Lock’s preparation has required adjustments, too. Elbow and oblique injuries limited his practice work for a second consecutive week. Second-year quarterback Jalen Milroe handled some work with the first-team offense, and Macdonald praised his accuracy, decisiveness and preparation before the trip to Las Vegas. That arrangement produced another win Sunday.

Lock completed 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with a career-best 158.0 passer rating. Seattle improved to 6-4 heading into its break and has won all four games Lock has played in this season. His afternoon was not without mistakes. Lock lost two fumbles, including one on Seattle’s second offensive snap that helped Las Vegas take an early lead.

He answered with a 34-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp after escaping pressure and later connected with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 71-yard score. Smith-Njigba finished with eight catches for 171 yards. Seattle scored two third-quarter touchdowns after trailing at halftime, while its defense limited the Raiders to 27 yards after the break.

Lock has helped Seattle win while Darnold recovers, but Macdonald’s answer Sunday concerned the injured starter’s readiness, not an announced change atop the depth chart. The coach said the picture should become clearer after the bye, once the Seahawks can assess whether Darnold has enough practice behind him to play. Macdonald stopped short of committing to Darnold’s return after Seattle beat the Las Vegas Raiders 21-13 on Sunday.

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Darnold has missed the past two games with quadriceps and rib injuries, and his availability after the break remains unsettled.that Darnold was making progress but needed additional recovery time. He ruled him out against Las Vegas then, giving quarterback Drew Lock another week to prepare as the starter after Seattle’s 17-3 victory over Arizona. Lock’s preparation has required adjustments, too. Elbow and oblique injuries limited his practice work for a second consecutive week.

Second-year quarterback Jalen Milroe handled some work with the first-team offense, and Macdonald praised his accuracy, decisiveness and preparation before the trip to Las Vegas.for 240 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with a career-best 158.0 passer rating. Seattle improved to 6-4 heading into its break and has won all four games Lock has played in this season. His afternoon was not without mistakes.

Lock lost two fumbles, including one on Seattle’s second offensive snap that helped Las Vegas take an early lead. He answered with a 34-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp after escaping pressure and later connected with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 71-yard score. Smith-Njigba finished with eight catches for 171 yards. Seattle scored two third-quarter touchdowns after trailing at halftime, while its defense limited the Raiders to 27 yards after the break.

Lock has helped Seattle win while Darnold recovers, but Macdonald’s answer Sunday concerned the injured starter’s readiness, not an announced change atop the depth chart. The coach said the picture should become clearer after the bye, once the Seahawks can assess whether Darnold has enough practice behind him to play.