Vintage Modern just unveiled its first muscle car, the Vintage Fastback, which looks similar to Eleanor from the “Gone in 60 Seconds” movies.

Here’s your chance to buy the modern equivalent to one of cinema’s most beloved cars. Vintage Modern just unveiled a new build called the Vintage Fastback at the inaugural Retromobile New York on Thursday.

The aggressive two-door is based on theRoad Test: This Toyota Supra Is One of the Marque’s Finest Sports Cars YetThe Vintage Fastback is the Atlanta-based shop’s first build that is not an SUV or truck. The shop does not name a specific inspiration for its dazzling muscle car; anyone who’s seen the 1974 heist film or its 2000 Nicolas Cage-starring remake will immediately recognize its visual roots.

Also read The Vintage Modern Fastback Is the Anti-Restomod Mustang

The vehicle, which is built on the chassis of the sixth-generation ‘Stang, is topped in a sleek, hand-crafted carbon-fiber body that looks quite similar to that of a, down to its bulging aero package and racing stripes. You can opt for Eleanor’s metallic gray and black color scheme or choose from one of more than 40 other colors. The interior, meanwhile, can be optioned with diamond-quilted leather or woven seats and features Alcantara and billet aluminum trim and eight airbags.

The Vintage Fastback is powered by a 5.0-liter V-8 that makes 486 hp and 418 ft lbs of torque. We have a feeling that is more than enough grunt for most drivers, but should you crave even more, you can opt for the add-on 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger. The extra hardware bumps up power to a hair-raising 840 horses and 615 ft lbs of twist. The mill can be mated to either a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

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We have a feeling we know which unit most buyers will choose. Other modern features include an active-valve performance exhaust with four sound modes, MagneRide adaptive suspension, and Brembo brakes.

“We’ve blended classic-inspired design with modern safety, technology, and performance. This is what Vintage Modern was created to do,” said Chau Nguyen, the shop’s founder, said in a statement. In the market for a muscle car with classic looks but contemporary performance? Vintage Modern is taking orders for its modified Mustang now.

No pricing has been announced yet, but Car and Driver notes that the company’s customBroncos and Mercedes G-Wagens, which have been bought by the likes of LeBron James and Ryan Reynolds, regularly start around $250,000. Bryan Hood is a digital staff writer at Robb Report. Before joining the magazine, he worked for the New York Post, Artinfo and New York magazine, where he covered everything from celebrity gossip to…One of the Rarest Lamborghini Diablos Will Soon Be up for Grabs