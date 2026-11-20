The latest injury update on San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans and the fantasy football impact.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans warms up before the game against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After getting back on the practice field on Thursday, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans has a "real chance to play" in Week 11.

He has been sidelined since Week 6 with an Achilles injury, but there is some hope that the 33-year-old will be back in fantasy football lineups on Sunday. However, he could be returning to a much more crowded wide receiver room, which could now feature Keenan Allen, De'Zhaun Stribling, Brandin Cooks, and Demarcus Robinson, along with Evans and Deebo Samuel. It will be interesting to see how targets are distributed when everyone is healthy.

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When Evans is healthy, we expect him to be the team's WR1 regardless of who else is on the field with him. Nevertheless, he will be a much riskier option with everyone else healthy. Not only are injuries still looming, but he will be significantly less consistent from week to week, with more targets out there for Brock Purdy to throw to.

Samuel still has the upside to have a big game because of his abilities once he gets the ball in his hands and down near the red zone. Still, he also has a much lower floor with Evans back, along with Stribling potentially getting back on the field for the first time since Week 1. If Evans is active, Samuel becomes a risky flex option. Stribling is the wild card in the 49ers' WR corps.

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He entered the season as one of the hottest rookies and one of the fastest-rising fantasy options in the league. Unfortunately, he got hurt early in Week 1, and we never got to see what he had to offer. Once he returns, he could emerge as a true difference-maker and could even break out as the team's top option on the outside. It's also possible that he is a non-factor, and fantasy owners are left disappointed.

Once Evans is back, the rest of the wide receivers have no business on a fantasy roster, let alone in a lineup. Along with Cooks, this applies to Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins, and Jacob Cowing. They are all droppable. Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player.

Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.