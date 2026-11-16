What Might We Lose When Death Is Kept at a Distance?

My father’s death in hospital left me with only brief encounters with death. A study of home death care made me wonder what changes when a loved one’s body stays at home.

Home death care can involve practical tasks as well as time with the deceased. Death is everywhere, yet for much of my life I have encountered it only in glimpses.

As a scholar with theat the University of Bath, I regularly encounter different perspectives on death and dying. My own experiences, though, have felt brief and distant. In my 20s, I visited my grandma in hospital. She had suffered a stroke that would prove fatal.

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I remember gasping quietly as I entered the room. Something about her contorted face, laboured breathing, and pained expression shocked me. I felt relieved when I was told visiting hours were over. I left the ward feeling sick to my stomach.

At funerals over the years, I watched a succession of coffins disappear behind plush curtains: Grandma, Grandpa, Nana, Uncle Chris, Aunty Lil, Aunty Rachael, Aunty Mary, and Uncle Mick. Looking back, these were glimpses of death and dying: processes that felt detached, as though they somehow existed outside my life.

“I’d suggest coming to visit him as soon as you can. There’s nothing more we can do but keep him comfortable. ”The curtain was drawn around his bed when the nurse guided me to his cubicle. I was terrified of what I’d see.

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Again, I wanted to run away when I first saw himI asked for a little time alone with him, and the nurse told me she thought he could still hear me.

“ ” she said loudly, gently shaking his shoulder as though she was trying to wake him from a deep sleep. “I had things I wanted to tell Dad. I wanted him to know that I loved him, and that wherever he was going next, I hoped he would find peace. I also felt a need to touch him.

At first, I touched his arm, like a child prodding something mysterious they have found in a rock pool. As my reticence evaporated, I placed the palm of my hand gently on his skin, closed my eyes, and spoke. Caring for the Dead at Home Recently, I examined an excellent Ph. D. thesis on home death care in the United Kingdom.

It explored the experiences of a small group of people who chose to care for a loved one’s body at home before the funeral. For various personal reasons, they chose to care for a loved one’s body at home after death—sometimes after the person had died elsewhere. They became, in the words used in the research, “custodians of the dead. ”The practical commitment could be considerable.

Depending on the circumstances, caring for the body could involve washing or dressing it, repositioning it, preparing a room, and deciding who could visit. If the body remained at home for several days, arrangements also had to be made to keep it cool. Families described living alongside a body that cooled, stiffened, and gradually changed. The experience also gave people time and space to confront things they might otherwise not have been able to.

They began to make sense of a loved one’s transition from living person to dead body, taking a closer look at death itself. Keeping the deceased at home for an extended period also allowed people to say goodbye at a slower, more organic pace. One woman described talking to her mother as she cleaned the living room, commenting on the birds, the sky, and the trees, just as she had when her mother was alive.

Home death care will not suit every person or family. The thesis focused on people who chose it, and we also need to hear from those who found the experience difficult or regretted it. As I listened, I thought about Dad and the short time I spent with him as he lay dying in hospital.

My experience sits within a broader shift.describes how, over generations, dying has moved from family and community settings toward health systems, where it is often treated primarily as a medical or physiological event. In, hospital was the most common place of death: 42.8 percent of people died there.

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Another 28.4 percent died at home and 21 percent in care homes.on home death care in England describes how the body is commonly moved to a mortuary or funeral home, where its care passes to professionals. I began to wonder what this separation from the body might mean for the people closest to someone who has died.

What might it have been like if I’d had the chance to be with Dad in the way the people in the thesis had been with their loved ones? Might I have moved through my initial shock and experienced something beyond it? Would our goodbye have felt different? And might I have begun to relate to death and dying in a way I can’t quite fathom now, when the physical experience of death feels so far removed from my life?

Hooker, S., & Woodthorpe, K. . Caring for the dead at home: an exploratory study of home deathcare in England.

Sallnow L, Smith R, Ahmedzai SH, Bhadelia A, Chamberlain C, Cong Y, Doble B, Dullie L, Durie R, Finkelstein EA, Guglani S, Hodson M, Husebø BS, Kellehear A, Kitzinger C, Knaul FM, Murray SA, Neuberger J, O'Mahony S, Rajagopal MR, Russell S, Sase E, Sleeman KE, Solomon S, Taylor R, Tutu van Furth M, Wyatt K; Lancet Commission on the Value of Death. Report of the Lancet Commission on the Value of Death: bringing death back into life.

, I write free essays about the common and less familiar dimensions of inner life. You’re warmly invited to subscribe:is a psychologist and social scientist with the Department of Education and Centre for Death and Society at the University of Bath. After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love.

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