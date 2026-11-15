What Mendoza's Rise to QB1 Means for Kubiak, Raiders Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders are sure to face the hurdles that come with starting a rookie quarterback. Yet the next step for Fernando Mendoza was set in motion a long

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After years of subpar play at the quarterback position, the Las Vegas Raiders drafted quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. The Raiders signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to give Mendoza extra time to develop. Well, the time has arrived for the Raiders to ensure his development happens on Sundays too, not just during practice.

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Mendoza brings much of what the Raiders need at quarterback. Now, they hope a half-season of learning from the sideline will pay dividends.

However, just as important as Mendoza starting is the fact that the team is what Mendoza can do for head coach Klint Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko. At 4-5, it was clear that Las Vegas' offense needed more. Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza fakes a handoff to running back Dylan Laube against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectPlay-action passes are a lot more difficult for defenses to stop when the quarterback is a legitimate threat to leave the pocket or escape an incoming defender. That possibility makes things even more challenging for opposing defenses if the quarterback is an accurate passer. Cousins was accurate, no doubt. Yet if he did not get the pass off on a play-action pass, it was almost guaranteed to be a sack.

Should Mendoza use his legs even marginally, it could open up the play-action pass for the Raiders, which could help them get the ball downfield for more explosive plays. Imagine a play-action pass where the Raiders' quarterback can be depended upon to make the right read, throw an accurate pass anywhere on the field, or run the ball if nothing is open. You have to imagine it because they have not had a quarterback who can do that in years.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Raiders' offense has struggled to run the ball for the past three seasons. That will likely be the case even with Mendoza under center for the rest of the season.

Las Vegas could still use help at the wide receiver position, and their offensive guard positions are a toss-up on any given Sunday.. He will throw interceptions and lose the Raiders a few games as he learns the ropes. The Raiders will need much more than Mendoza to fully turn things around.

However, if he plays anywhere close to his potential, Las Vegas is in business. The unit will still have its issues, but with Mendoza leading the way, Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko no longer have to worry about what throws their quarterback can or cannot make, especially when trying to pass the ball down the field consistently.quarterback is pressured . They have a quarterback who at least has the potential to run the ball.

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If Mendoza can successfully use his legs when the time comes, that is another win. Mendoza's accuracy should get the ball to Las Vegas' pass-catchers. Several of the Raiders' wide receivers have created separation at a high level and have some of the highest win-percentage rates in the league.who can get the ball to receivers before defenses soften up, after shutting down the Raiders' offense for most of the game.

The rookie gives Las Vegas a quarterback with a skill set that, on paper, should help the Raiders' play-callers be more successful. Mendoza should help Las Vegas' offense in ways seen and overlooked. The quarterback touches the ball on every play. In today's NFL, a limited quarterback puts a ceiling on a team.

As Mendoza enters the first start of his career, the Raiders' coaching staff simply needs him to do what he does well. Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect “I think that’s what you want from the coaches you work with and the players you work with, is that there’s no surprises and people are the same all the time,” Kubiak said.

“Obviously, intensity gets notched up, but you want to go see what they’ve done in practice. You want to see how it shows up in the game, and usually it’s those emotionally stable individuals that are able to treat practice and the games the same way. ”