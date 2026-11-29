Human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are raising global temperatures, and the retreat of Arctic sea ice amplifies that warming. Snow and ice reflect much of the sunlight that reaches them. Scientists call this reflectivity albedo.

The effect on air temperatures unfolds over several months. During summer, some of the extra energy goes into melting ice, while the open ocean stores some as heat.

In fall, as the air cools, the ocean begins giving up that stored heat. Human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are raising global temperatures, and the retreat of Arctic sea ice amplifies that warming. Snow and ice reflect much of the sunlight that reaches them. Scientists call this reflectivity albedo.

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Sea ice expands across the Arctic Ocean each winter and retreats as temperatures rise in spring and summer. That cycle still shapes the region, but it now plays out with less ice. Compared with two decades ago, the ice left at the end of summer covers less of the ocean and is generally younger and thinner. The temperature record shows how quickly the region is changing.