As Matas Buzelis sat on the bench with under 5 minutes to go in Monday night's game, the forward stared off into space. It was yet another game where the third-

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis celebrates a three point shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at United Center.

Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, the forward stared off into space. It was yet another game where the third-year player was yanked early in the fourth quarter, as head coach Tiago Splitter decided to go with a unit built mainly of his reserves. To be clear, it wasn't long before Buzelis was leaping out of his seat and celebrating a clutch three-point make from teammate Buddy Hield.

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He's been a team guy since the moment he first arrived in Chicago. But he's also been one of the team's ultimate competitors, which is exactly what he reiterated when asked about this recent trend of crunch-time benchings.

“As a competitor, as I said before, I want to be in the games," Buzelis said on Monday night. "I feel like I should be in the games. Those are the moments I feel like I thrive – in crunch time. ” Buzelis made sure to comment that picking up the win is what matters most.

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Likewise, he continued to speak highly of his head coach, despite the repeated decision to have him ride the bench.

“He’s a coach. He’s feeling out the game," Buzelis said.

"Whatever he thinks is right, I’ll stick by his side. We won the game, so that’s all that matters. ” If frustration is setting in, Buzelis isn't letting that cloud his judgment. He continues to say the right thing, which includes singling out the areas that he needs to improve.

Buzelis called out his own defense and rebounding as the parts of his game that must see growth to force Splitter's hand in those late-game moments.of the decision to keep Buzelis off the court centered around his high minute total from Sunday's OT loss. Buzelis pushed back on that, insisting that he felt good and ready to play.

Nov 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis questions a call against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Again, it's hard to quibble with Splitter's decision when the Bulls won the game, and even Buzelis recognizes that. But he is also currently viewed as the second-most important player on this roster.

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Building around him and Caleb Wilson appears to be the long-term hope, which is why keeping Buzelis out of such important in-game situations feels like a questionable decision. Buzelis was even putting together a decent showing on Monday, headlined by four early three-pointers. Splitter admitted as much after the game, praising him for his play against the Nuggets as well.

It does make you wonder what more Buzelis had to do to get the benefit of the doubt in late-game situations. In his last five games in general, Buzelis has started to look a lot more like his 2025-26 self. He's averaging 18.6 points on 48.3 percent shooting from the field and 44.7 percent shooting from deep. Buzelis has also dropped 21+ in three of those outings.

Once again, there are improvements to make on the other side of the ball, but no one could blame Buzelis for thinking that he's made progress. This is why it will be interesting to see whether Buzelis continues to preach the same sentiment if Splitter's decision-making remains the same. At some point, it does feel like something will have to give.

How important Buzelis can be for the future of this franchise hinges, in part, on his ability to be. a meaningful crunch-time contributor. Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation.

He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay. He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.