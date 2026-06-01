What makes you more likely to see a ghost?

A third of people in England believe in ghosts, figures suggest, and now an expert has revealed the key factors that make your odds of seeing one more likely.

A third of people in England believe in ghosts, figures suggest, and now an expert has revealed the key factors that make your odds of seeing one more likely.

Professor Melissa Maffeo, from Wake Forest University in North Carolina, argues some people are more susceptible to paranormal experiences. This can be driven by environmental stimuli, neurological mix-ups and certain personality traits, she explained. And when they combine, the human brain 'creates an experience of the supernatural' by misinterpreting the world. Professor Maffeo said that some people might unknowingly be detecting changes in environmental stimuli, like electromagnetic fields, and attributing them to paranormal activity.

She also explained that an area of the brain, called the temporoparietal junction, likely plays a crucial role in the feeling of embodiment - that you inhabit your own body. Some people, however, wake up during sleep paralysis and find that they cannot move, at the same time experiencing rich hallucinations which are the remnants of their dream.

This mismatch of feedback from the body to the brain can make people more likely to experience the sights and sounds from their dreams as reality. Furthermore, people with certain personality traits, such as schizotypy, are more likely to believe in the paranormal and are also more likely to experience disembodiment. When haunted factors add up, a person might settle on the only explanation that makes sense to them - that a strange feeling they experienced was a ghost.

The expert believes that belief in the paranormal is the glue that holds the haunted factors together to create the (mis)perception of a ghost. A 'haunted room' experiment, where participants reported many peculiarities, ranging from feeling dizzy to feeling like they were detached from their bodies and even sensing a presence, has shown that people are more susceptible to paranormal experiences when they are in a state of heightened awareness or anxiety.

However, these experiences didn't correspond to how the researchers varied environmental conditions, like EMF intensity. This suggests that the human brain is highly susceptible to misinterpretation and that the experience of a ghost can be explained by a combination of natural factors and individual susceptibility





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