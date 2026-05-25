The text explores the question of what makes humans unique compared to their ancestral apes. It suggests that our ability to develop plans and use language is what sets us apart.

What makes us human? According to Stanley Kubrick 's 2001: A Space Odyssey, it's our ability to use tools that separates us from our simian ancestors.

However, scientists have long since decided that this theory is false. In fact, many animals use tools, not just humans.

Then what makes us humans unique? Perhaps surprisingly, the sci-fi film series that succeeds in getting the answer right is Planet of the Apes. Since the original 1968 film, and the novel that inspired it, Planet of the Apes has been a powerful allegory for the human race's treatment of 'the other,' and our tendency to blow up the paradise we inhabit as a result.

Therefore, what makes us human, when compared to our ancestral apes, is not our use of tools and weapons of mass destruction, but rather, our ability to develop such plans in the first place. In short, language is the cornerstone of our species





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