What Makes Frederick Douglass' Speech a Masterpiece and What We Can Learn from It Today

A discussion on the best abolitionist speech of all time, delivered by Frederick Douglass in 1852, and its relevance in understanding America's conception of itself and the contradictions within the Declaration of Independence.

A bronze statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass is seen during a private viewing ahead of its unveiling at the Maryland State House, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Annapolis.

The statue, along with a statue of Harriet Tubman, will be unveiled Monday night in the Old House Chamber, the room where slavery was abolished in Maryland in 1864. In 1852, Frederick Douglass delivered what many consider the best abolitionist speech of all time. He asked, ‘What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? ’ What makes it such a masterpiece — and what can we take from it today?

Sterling professor of history and Black studies at Yale University. Author of the biography ‘Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom,’ which won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in History. Director of the Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance, and Abolition, also at Yale.

Across this month, we’ve been looking at the idea of America, the ways this country has conceived of itself, the things we want to believe about ourselves, the creeds that we must reckon with and that distinguish us. We began on June 1st with Harvard University’s Danielle Allen, historian of democracy and scholar of the Declaration of Independence





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Frederick Douglass Abolitionist Speech Declaration Of Independence America Contradictions Ideals Slavery Harvard University Danielle Allen Shepherdstown West Virginia David Blight

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