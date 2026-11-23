“It’s just a good go-to, if you have an ashy knuckle or a chapped lip or if you need to lotion your leg really quick.”

Here at the Strategist, we love hearing about everyday stuff that actually works. That line of thinking extends to the,” we talk to folks in the beauty industry — aestheticians, hairstylists, makeup artists, dermatologists, and the like — about the go-to affordable products they keep stocked.

For this installment, Strategist beauty writer Kitty Guo chatted with Tisha Thompson, founder and CEO ofKitsch’s products are just chic. I love all the different hair accessories they make. I like the founder a lot too — Cassandra’s really awesome. The way Kitsch has made the styles and the fabrics and the textures so feminine and elevated is supercool.

Also read Beauty Marks: The Best Beauty Looks of the Week

I like the aesthetic of the brand, and the quality is really good. It doesn’t rip my hair out. Native is actually a brand I got into after I had kids. My boys have supersensitive, eczema-prone skin, and I was looking for a bodywash that would be good for them and wouldn’t break them out.

So that’s how I discovered Native. I didn’t add theon here, but I really like that one too. Those two are my favorite ones — they’re both good solutions for my young, teenage boys. I kept seeing Frenshe everywhere online, but I never bought it until one of my girlfriends gave me a little goodie basket for my birthday.

This was maybe two years ago. I was like, “Oh my God, I’ve been seeing this brand. I’ve been wanting to try it. ” And then I fell in love with it.

It smells so good. I wear a lot of protective styles, like braids, and you can’t wash your braids all the time. So I like to use it as a hair mist. I go way back with NYX, being a makeup artist and a makeup junkie.

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A lot of their lip products are good go-tos. If you think about high-end versus low-end, I feel like this is a good option for someone whose budget is limited and wants to go a little more affordable on a lip. The Butter Gloss is classic. I literally have one with me right here.

The shade is Eclair. It’s a cute pink I throw on right before I get on a Zoom. My mom used to use Dove, so I’ve been using Dove since I was little. It was the bodywash I grew up using in the shower at home.

But now they’ve elevated and evolved their offerings, and they’ve done a lot with the brand. I love their marketing as well. It’s always like soul-touching commentary and moving you forward to build your confidence. But the body polish and all their exfoliating products are really cool.

I use this scrub at least once a week, sometimes more. In the summer, I may do it more just to make sure I exfoliate before I shave. I don’t know if Aquaphor translates as a beauty product, but it stays in my bag. My boys have it in their bookbags and sports bags.

It’s a good go-to to give you hydration, if you have an ashy knuckle or a chapped lip or if you need to lotion your leg really quick. If you get a scar or a boo-boo, you can put it on top. So it’s just an all-around healing balm that I use for everything. We always have it around.

This E.l.f. cleansing balm is a good, affordable option for when you need to take off a lot of eye makeup and heavy eyeliner. I don’t use it every day, only when I have a lot of eye makeup on. If I don’t, I’ll skip that step and just go in with my traditional cleanser to remove everything — theis my favorite.

I used to use the Clinique cleansing balm a lot, and I still love it, but I think E.l.f. does a really good job — I don’t like saying duping, but they do have a way of making good quality stuff that’s similar to some of the higher-priced stuff. I know they’ve been around for a little while, but the Hero patches are a new find for me.

I have a 16-year-old son and his acne’s all over the place right now. His generation is into the patches but he uses them up so quick. I’m like, “Are you drinking them? Are you eating them?

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” They go through them so fast, and they want the cool ones that have designs and shapes, but they’re more expensive. I’m like, “You use them way too fast. ” So the Hero ones I buy at Costco now. He likes them because they’re one of the more clear options.

The school he goes to is a private school and they’re a little bit more conservative, so they actually aren’t allowed to wear the colorful ones. They can only wear the ones that are clear on your skin that you can’t see. But on the weekends and at home, he loves to put on the different fun designs. I’ve been a huge fan of Shea Moisture even back when Richelieu Dennis still owned the brand, before they sold it.

It’s a good-quality line in general. I’ve been toying with their hair and body products for a long time. I go between Pattern, which is more higher-end, and Shea Moisture, which is more lower-end. Honestly, when I do my hair-wash day, which is usually once a week, there’s five or six products in my routine.

It’s not just one. So this is one of many hair masks or conditioners that I’m using in my hair to wash and comb through and detangle everything. It’s a whole process. But this is a recommendation I would give if you’re looking for something that’s affordable on the hair side.

, those little gummies. Those are amazing for your prebiotics, and then I do my probiotics with Love Wellness. I take one a day. I’m really big on the vitamins these days.

I’m getting older, I’m in my 40s now, so I try to make sure I’m keeping my bones and body strong.

“When the twists come out, they stay. When I use it, I feel like my hair has a softness to it. ”is designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Every product is independently selected by our team of editors, whom you can read aboutYou'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox.

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