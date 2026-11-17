Three-time All-Star Randy Arozarena is expected to be a top offseason target for teams looking to sign an outfielder in free agency. In fact, one organization t

Aug 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena runs towards first base after hitting a single against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park.

Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Three-time All-Star Randy Arozarena is expected to be a top offseason target for teams looking to sign an outfielder in free agency. In fact, one organization that doesn't immediately stand out as an outfield-needy team has reportedly at least considered pursuing the 31-year-old.. That sets the stage for the 2021 American League Rookie of the Year to be one of the most coveted bats this winter.

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Sep 24, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena hits a double against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect As things stand, Arozarena has a legitimate chance to be one of this offseason's highest-paid position players. Former MLB general manager Jim Bowdenas an outfielder.

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The 27-year-old played third base and outfield in Japan, but it's unclear where he might end up defensively in the majors. And for teams looking to sign a center fielder this offseason, Luis Robert Jr.,are concerned, they technically have the flexibility to slide Bellinger to center field and sign Arozarena to play left field. But. Either way, a major bidding war for Arozarena could be on the horizon and may define how the outfield market plays out this winter.

Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.