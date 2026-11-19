Hundreds of thousands could gain health coverage, but federal rules and a divided legislature threaten the push.

Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms is preparing a January push to expand Medicaid in Georgia, where hundreds of thousands of uninsured adults could qualify. Lance Bottoms placed Medicaid near the front of her agenda on November 18 while announcing senior transition staff and seven policy committees that will help develop her first budget and legislative program.

“We have important work ahead to deliver for Georgians by reducing costs, expanding Medicaid and building a stronger future for the next generation,” she said. Her victory gives the policy a clearer route through the governor’s office and state House, but Republicans retained the Senate and can block or reshape any bill. Low-income workers, parents, rural residents and people with disabilities could gain coverage, although new federal requirements may prevent some eligible applicants from enrolling.

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Newsweek emailed the Lance Bottoms campaign for further comment. Why It Matters Georgia is among 10 states that have not adopted full Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act, leaving it with one of the country’s most consequential unresolved health policy fights. Expansion would open the program to qualifying adults earning up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level, about $22,000 for an individual in 2026.

The federal government would pay 90 percent of their coverage costs, while the state would fund the remainder. A Center on Budget and Policy Priorities analysis of 2024 census data estimated that 347,000 uninsured Georgians could become eligible. That population includes 255,000 people in working families, 103,000 parent caregivers, 55,000 adults with disabilities and 77,000 rural residents.

The estimate does not account for the new work requirement, which could exclude some applicants and create paperwork barriers for others who should qualify. Key Points Keisha Lance Bottoms Is Preparing To Govern The incoming administration’s “Better Care. Healthier Georgia” committee will examine health and human services, consult agency leaders and recommend steps that can be taken after the handover from Governor Brian Kemp. That process must turn a broadly stated goal into legislation capable of surviving divided government.

Democrats won the state House 92-87, with one race heading to a runoff, but no measure can reach Bottoms’ desk without Republican support in the upper chamber. The door is not necessarily closed. Republican state Senator Russ Goodman, who has supported expansion efforts before, said he remained open to considering a proposal but would need to see its provisions first.

“You can’t commit to anything until you see it,” Goodman said, News From the States reported. “I’d be a fool to do that. But I mean, I’ve been open to the idea all along. ” The Georgia Republican Party’s post-election strategy called for negotiating wider coverage “on Georgia terms,” particularly through work requirements and private insurance plans.

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Trump Changed The Calculation Even if Bottoms assembles a state-level coalition, expansion would occur under rules that look markedly different from those faced by earlier adopters. Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in July 2025. Its health provisions are projected to cut federal Medicaid spending by nearly $1 trillion over the coming years, while making it harder for states to raise revenue through taxes on hospitals and other health care providers.

The legislation prohibits new provider taxes and freezes existing ones at their July 2025 rates. Beginning in fiscal year 2028, expansion states will also face progressively lower limits on certain levies used to generate their share of Medicaid funding. The Congressional Budget Office estimated those provider-tax changes would reduce federal spending by $226 billion from 2025 through 2034.

For Georgia hospitals, that creates a tension between treating fewer uninsured patients and receiving lower payments for some people who move from private marketplace plans into Medicaid. Caylee Noggle, president of the Georgia Hospital Association and a former state Medicaid director, described the new environment as one involving “benefits and trade-offs to traditional expansion,” according to Capital B News.

Paperwork Could Narrow The Reach Georgia’s existing Pathways to Coverage program has already exposed the difficulty of administering health insurance tied to employment reporting. It enrolled only 15,000 people after more than two years, compared with an estimated 240,000 who could qualify, according to a March 2026 analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Ryan Loke, senior vice president and chief health policy officer at Grady Health System, told a November 6 gathering of the Atlanta Regional Collaborative for Health Improvement that he was “100 percent confident” that the General Assembly was going to expand Medicaid in the 2027 session. But he compared Georgia’s Medicaid eligibility system to “Windows 97” and said it takes “45 to 60 clicks” to enroll someone, according to the Georgia Recorder.

Jen Wagner of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said Georgia would need a more accessible online application and simpler verification procedures to approach its potential enrollment figure, the Georgia Recorder reported.

“To get closer to that number of eligible people, there’s a number of changes that Georgia would need to make, in making their application more friendly, their online system more accessible, their verification processes – and all of those things,” Wagner said. Federal officials have offered states limited breathing room.

A November 13 directive from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services allows states to delay denying or ending someone’s Medicaid coverage for failing to meet the new work requirement until June 30, 2027, giving officials time to test their systems. That leaves Bottoms with three linked tasks: finding Republican votes, designing a financing model that hospitals can accept, and building an enrollment system that does not lose eligible people in the paperwork.

What Happens Next For Georgians seeking cancer screenings, prescriptions, or routine appointments they currently postpone, the practical measure of success will be simpler: whether a political breakthrough at the Capitol produces an insurance card they can actually use. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editor on this story: Edward Pearcey.

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“We have important work ahead to deliver for Georgians by reducing costs, expanding Medicaid and building a stronger future for the next generation,” she said. Her victory gives the policy a clearer route through the governor’s office and state House, but Republicans retained the Senate and can block or reshape any bill.

Low-income workers, parents, rural residents and people with disabilities could gain coverage, although new federal requirements may prevent some eligible applicants from enrolling.of 2024 census data estimated that 347,000 uninsured Georgians could become eligible. That population includes 255,000 people in working families, 103,000 parent caregivers, 55,000 adults with disabilities and 77,000 rural residents. The estimate does not account for the new work requirement, which could exclude some applicants and create paperwork barriers for others who should qualify.

Democrats are set to control Georgia’s governorship and House, while Republicans have a 29-27 Senate majority. President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act removed a financial incentive for states to expand Medicaid and imposed tighter financing rules on those adopting the policy. A federal work mandate will require many enrollees to document at least 80 hours of employment or another qualifying activity each month. The incoming administration’s “Better Care.

Healthier Georgia” committee will examine health and human services, consult agency leaders and recommend steps that can be taken after the handover from Governor Brian Kemp. That process must turn a broadly stated goal into legislation capable of surviving divided government. Democrats won the state House 92-87, with one race heading to a runoff, but no measure can reach Bottoms’ desk without Republican support in the upper chamber. The door is not necessarily closed.

Republican state Senator Russ Goodman, who has supported expansion efforts before, said he remained open to considering a proposal but would need to see its provisions first.reported.

“I’d be a fool to do that. But I mean, I’ve been open to the idea all along. ”Even if Bottoms assembles a state-level coalition, expansion would occur under rules that look markedly different from those faced by earlier adopters. Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in July 2025.

Its health provisions are projected to cut federal Medicaid spending by nearly $1 trillion over the coming years, while making it harder for states to raise revenue through taxes on hospitals and otherBeginning in fiscal year 2028, expansion states will also face progressively lower limits on certain levies used to generate their share of Medicaid funding. For Georgia hospitals, that creates a tension between treating fewer uninsured patients and receiving lower payments for some people who move from private marketplace plans into Medicaid.

Caylee Noggle, president of the Georgia Hospital Association and a former state Medicaid director, described the new environment as one involving “benefits and trade-offs to traditional expansion,”Georgia’s existing Pathways to Coverage program has already exposed the difficulty of administering health insurance tied to employment reporting. It enrolled only 15,000 people after more than two years, compared with an estimated 240,000 who could qualify, according to aRyan Loke, senior vice president and chief health policy officer at Grady Health System, told a November 6 gathering of the Atlanta Regional Collaborative for Health Improvement that he was “100 percent confident” that the General Assembly was going to expand Medicaid in the 2027 session.

But he compared Georgia’s Medicaid eligibility system to “Windows 97” and said it takes “45 to 60 clicks” to enroll someone, according to theJen Wagner of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said Georgia would need a more accessible online application and simpler verification procedures to approach its potential enrollment figure, the“To get closer to that number of eligible people, there’s a number of changes that Georgia would need to make, in making their application more friendly, their online system more accessible, their verification processes – and all of those things,” Wagner said.from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services allows states to delay denying or ending someone’s Medicaid coverage for failing to meet the new work requirement until June 30, 2027, giving officials time to test their systems.

That leaves Bottoms with three linked tasks: finding Republican votes, designing a financing model that hospitals can accept, and building an enrollment system that does not lose eligible people in the paperwork. For Georgians seeking cancer screenings, prescriptions, or routine appointments they currently postpone, the practical measure of success will be simpler: whether a political breakthrough at the Capitol produces an insurance card they can actually use.