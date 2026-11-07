What jurors are hearing as the Yella Beezy murder trial reaches day 9

Court resumes Friday in Yella Beezy’s trial. Here’s what jurors heard about bank records and social media video tied to the MO3 killing.

Rapper Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, is the second of three men to stand trial in the alleged murder-for-hire plotCourt continued Friday morning in the murder trial of the man accused of plotting to kill Dallas rapper MO3, whose real name was Melvin Noble, in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme.

A judge allowed a disputed text message into evidence as prosecutors and defense attorneys offered competing interpretations of a message allegedly sent two days before rapper MO3 was killed in 2020. During Friday's testimony, the lead detective in the case read aloud a text message that the detective testified Conway sent to his girlfriend two days before Mo3 was killed. The message said,"WE ALL TOLD HIM... DON'T GRAB NO GUN" and indicated they had other people for that.

Also read Yella Beezy murder trial continues with testimony from lead detective

LocalDuring Thursday's testimony, jurors were presented with new evidence, including bank records and social media footage from weeks before the 2020 killing of rapper MO3. A Dallas police detective testified that social media video showed the defendant, Markies Conway, known professionally as Yella Beezy, aboard a private jet during a trip to Miami in October 2020. Prosecutors allege Conway hired Kewon White to kill Noble following a feud between the two rappers that dated back to 2017.

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White was convicted of capital murder in September and sentenced to life in prison.