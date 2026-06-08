What JFK knew about diplomacy that modern leaders have forgotten

Many have said that diplomacy without force is weakness. The real question, however, is this: can we ever be truly safe without diplomacy?

FILE – In this Oct. 22, 1962, file photo, President John F. Kennedy makes a national television speech from Washington. . He could have painted a picture of how he and the U.S. government had maintained global peace through the growing U.S. nuclear arsenal.

He could have boasted about fending off nuclear Armageddon by leveraging military strength to force the Soviets to. President Kennedy likewise could have continued to frame the antagonism between the Soviet Union and the United States as a fight between righteousness and “ Instead, Kennedy called on his audience to reject nuclear war as inevitable and to “reexamine” their attitudes toward the Soviet Union. Kennedy, critically, argued that peace must be built and maintained by “many nations.

” Even if the Soviet Union did not share the same sentiments, he suggested, the United States could help move toward peace. Kennedy facilitated important changes in U.S.-Soviet relations. Less than two months later, the two nations and Great Britain signed theThe treaty didn’t succeed—but that doesn’t mean it didn’t matter. Kennedy’s efforts showed how bitter rivals could nevertheless work toward a common goal.

Though he wouldn’t live to see them, future diplomatic efforts enabled even the most ideologically opposed regimes to build institutions that constrained humanity’s worst impulses. We saw theAgreements and norms have broken down. In 2019 the United States and Russia withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces, orDespite some friendly visits, U.S. officials have framed geopolitical rivals—China, Cuba, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela—as a new “ Kennedy’s appeal for diplomacy—for peace—wasn’t naïveté or “softness” toward hostile states.

He did not deny Soviet aggression or the Kremlin’s push to expand its power. He was not a pacifist. Rather, Kennedy called for U.S. leaders and citizens to be better people. He recognized that true progress toward peace—and true leadership—required more than a reliance on more and bigger weapons.

It required that we speak to and understand our adversaries. It required us to understand the goals and fears of our rivals, as well as our own, and not just write off an entire people as evil. The failure to maintain and expand arms control does not prove the world is “more dangerous” or more divided. Despite contemporary rhetoric, the “enemies” of the United States are not irredeemable monsters.

They are human beings. As we consider what comes next, we can look not only to Kennedy’s speech, but also to his actions. Peace is not some abstract concept. It is a responsibility.

The message Kennedy offered 63 years ago remains true today. In a time of dissolved treaties and increased nuclear armament, we must remember that war is not our destiny. The projection of dominance above all else isn’t leadership. It’s cowardice.

To President Kennedy, the answer was no. We should adopt a similar mindset.





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