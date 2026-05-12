What It Would Have Been Like to Experience the Dinosaur–Killing Asteroid Impact

A blow–by–blow account of the dinosaur–killing asteroid impact, including the sights, sounds, and smells of the event, and the timeline of what it would have been like to experience such a gargantuan impact.

A blow–by–blow account has revealed what it would have been like to experience the impact of the dinosaur–killing asteroid. Around 66 million years ago, a six–mile–wide space rock called Chicxulub smashed into Mexico.

The impact famously wiped out the dinosaurs, caused worldwide devastation, and changed the course of history. The collision released a huge dust and soot cloud that partially blocked out the sun and caused temperatures to plummet. But the destructive event also paved the way for mammals to thrive and for humans to evolve. Now, the University of Bristol's Professor Michael Benton and The Open University's Professor Monica Grady have detailed the sights, sounds, and smells of the famous impact.

The event triggered instant changes to our planet and its atmosphere and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs and about half Earth's other species. But what would it have been like to experience such a gargantuan impact? Would you have died or survived? As experts on meteoritics and palaeontology, respectively, they've created a detailed timeline, based on decades of research, to take you right there





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Asteroid Impact Dinosaur Extinction Worldwide Devastation Timeline Impact Site

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