What It Would Actually Cost for the Kings to Trade Domantas Sabonis

The Sacramento Kings reportedly have high hopes for a potential Domantas Sabonis trade.

Nov 8, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center.

| Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images The Sacramento Kings are expected to part with at least one of their high-profile veterans this offseason, with Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan all potentially on the move, but that does not mean they will trade them away for scraps. Sabonis, a three-time All-Star, undoubtedly has more value than his veteran co-stars, and while he might not be a hot commodity on the market, the Kings are reportedly expecting to get something valuable in return.podcast that the franchise is hoping to get at least one first-round pick in return for Sabonis, and a straight salary dump for the star big man is not realistic.

"The idea that the Kings would trade Sabonis in a straight salary dump ... was completely shot down as well. A trade like that would cost at least one first-round pick, and possibly two, according to my source," Ham said. Dec 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis shoots against the against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.

| Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images There were some whispers about the Charlotte Hornets having interest in Sabonis last season, and while Ham shut those rumors down, he followed it by clarifying what the Kings are actually looking for in return for the ten-year veteran. It is a relief if the Kings are unwilling to dump Sabonis for scraps as they look to shed salary, but is it realistic?

It remains unclear what Sabonis' actual value on the trade market is, but there is a chance they can get some draft capital in return. With the NBA's new changes to the draft lottery, the value of first-round picks has dipped. Still, any draft capital could prove beneficial to the Kings, especially as they enter a new era led by younger talent.

It is unlikely the Kings would get valuable players in return for Sabonis, without also taking on long-term salary, so it makes sense for the front office to target a first-round pick or two instead of a player-centric return.this offseason, we could see the Kings actually get valuable assets in return. However, it seems more likely that Sabonis will still be in a Sacramento uniform by opening night.

— James Ham As the Kings look to get draft capital in return for Sabonis, there is a good chance they are unable to move him. However, it is not the end of the world if he remains a King for the time being. While he is coming off an underwhelming season, averaging 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in just 19 games played, there should be optimism that he can bounce back next season.

In his last fully healthy season, the star big man had one of the best years of his career. There is a scenario where Sabonis stays in Sacramento next season and helpsIf the Kings are being stingy about a Sabonis trade this summer, which they should be, then we will likely see him stay in Sacramento longer than expected. Fortunately, the team could actually benefit from that.





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