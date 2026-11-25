CalMatters interviewed five Californians who left homelessness behind. Each provides clues into what types of interventions can work for others.

Top left, clockwise: Mike McCarthy, Jennifer Su, Ifalayo Harper, John Janosko, Judy Cleborne and James Presley.. Each person’s story of how they did it is unique, influenced by what led them there in the first place, their individual needs and their past traumas.

CalMatters interviewed five Californians who have survived homelessness and come out the other side, and we are sharing those stories here as examples of interventions that can work. Some common themes flow through them, showing that housing, while crucial, isn’t always enough. People need a reason to keep going – a passion such as music, helping others, or spirituality – and a community to support them and keep them accountable.

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John Janosko depended on his friends and community during the years he lived in Oakland’s largest homeless encampment.the camp in 2023, they offered Janosko and many of his friends something unusual: the chance to stay together and move as a group into temporary. That opportunity meant he could lean on his community as he transitioned back into mainstream society after nearly a decade of homelessness.

Now, at 58, he has his own apartment, is sober and dedicates his time to helping other people who are homeless. John Janosko, 58, who was previously unhoused for ten years, at his apartment in Oakland on Aug. 28, 2026. Janosko’s time on the streets, which he refers to as an “adventure,” started in 2013, when he lost his job and apartment after struggling with an addiction to crack cocaine, and later methamphetamine.

Around 2019 he helped launch the Wood Street camp, which grew to more than 300 occupants. Residents fashioned make-shift amenities including an outdoor kitchen, shower and community clothing closet, hosted parties and protests, launched a GoFundMe and started a registered nonprofit. Janosko was a driving force behind it all, and he thrived on it. But Janosko, who’d recently had a heart attack, knew he couldn’t live there forever.

The city of Oakland and Caltrans were making it increasingly clear that the campers were no longer welcome. So when the city offered to move him and several dozen of his friends into new tiny homes down the street, he agreed. The minuscule unit, big enough for a cot and a mini fridge, was a stepping stone that helped Janosko get ready for independent living. He got re-accustomed to having the privacy of a locked door.

He started taking culinary classes and settled into a regular schedule. John Janosko shows old photographs from his time being unhoused that hang on a wall in his apartment in Oakland on Aug. 28, 2026.recently as a solution to homelessness, is that while they’re supposed to be temporary, occupants often can’t find permanent housing once they leave. Janosko estimates fewer than half of his Wood Street friends secured permanent housing after the tiny homes.

He was one of the lucky ones. In 2024, after about a year in the tiny home, he found a subsidized apartment where he now pays $258 a month in rent using his Social Security income. Part of it was chance: Janosko thinks having a heart attack placed him at a higher priority in the county’s housing queue. But the support of his Wood Street friends also helped keep him from getting discouraged along the way, he said.

It’s common for people living in encampments to form close bonds with their street families, and people sometimes become isolated and depressed when moved alone out of those communities and into shelters or housing. Some programs try to account for that by keeping street communities together – such as Los Angeles’John Janosko opens a photo book of childhood memories from growing up in the Bay Area, at his apartment in Oakland on Aug. 28, 2026.

His adoptive parents gave Janosko the book after he experienced homelessness.

“Keep them together,” he said. “Let them grow together. They do better that way. Don’t dismantle everything that they know.

”Ifalayo Harper’s third try at sobriety, during her 11th year of homelessness, was the one that worked. That’s because this time, when she finished rehab in 2023, there was something different waiting for her on the other side. She moved into a unique, self-governed sober-housing community with two dozen formerly homeless people calledThe other key to her success is her faith: She embraced traditional Yoruba religious practices during a trip to Nigeria in the midst of her recovery.

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Harper, whose birth name is LeaJay, became homeless in 2012, after her drinking cost her her job, and then her home. Once on the street, she started using methamphetamine, then heroin, and then fentanyl, getting sucked deeper and deeper into addiction. Like Janosko, Harper lived in the Wood Street encampment. But while that camp was a lifeline for him, Harper’s relationship with it was more fraught: The camp made it far too easy for her to get drugs.

So when the city cleared the encampment, it was “bittersweet,” Harper said. The city moved Harper and her RV to a city-sanctioned “safe parking lot” all the way across town. It was isolating, but it gave her the nudge she needed to start thinking seriously about recovery. Two months later, Harper overdosed in the backseat of her college-age daughter’s car after injecting a shot of fentanyl into her neck.

When she woke up in the hospital, her friend, Homefulness founder Lisa “Tiny” Gray-Garcia, offered to get her into rehab. After that, Harper moved into Homefulness in December 2023. She recently got a job in the same San Francisco drug treatment program where she was a patient three years ago. Unlike other homeless housing programs, Homefulness has no nonprofit setting rules for residents and no government funding.

Residents decide things as a group and take turns doing chores that include feeding the chickens and goat. There’s no rent. Residents contribute toward utilities and other group expenses if they can, but no one pays more than $300 a month, and most pay less, if anything. Last: Ifalayo Harper makes jewelry in the attic of her apartment, which she transformed into a creative workshop.

It is her favorite part of her apartment and where she spends hours sewing and beading. Harper, who was previously unhoused for years, said making jewelry helped when she was going through recovery. It’s a novel — even radical — approach, but it’s slowly gaining momentum.

In addition to the East Oakland property where Harper lives, Gray-Garcia and her group own a second lot down the street where they’ve built two tiny homes and plan to add 12 more, and a third lot in San Francisco where they’re planning a four-story building. The group also is raising money for sites in Los Angeles and Washington. By and large, the people who have moved in, stay.

Many of them are people who have been labeled hard to help, or “service resistant,” by society.

“We need each other,” she said. “We don’t need to be alone in a room with a door and a lock and a key. That’s not a human way to live, at all. ”After more than a decade of methamphetamine use and homelessness, Mike McCarthy figured eventually he would die on the streets.

“I got tired of the lifestyle,” McCarthy said. “It got old after a while. I just kept begging for help, kept praying: ‘I want out. I want help.

I don’t want this anymore. ’”Mike McCarthy, 36, at Jennifer Su’s home in Pacheco, on Aug. 21, 2026. McCarthy overcame addiction and currently lives with Su. At the time McCarthy was sleeping at a camp in Pleasant Hill, an upper-middle class suburb in Contra Costa County, and Su often stopped by to visit her own son, who was also homeless.

She and McCarthy made an unlikely pair. He’s a 36-year-old tattooed metal music fan. She’s a 57-year-old county government employee who’s active in her church. One day, Su asked McCarthy if he could use some help.

She took him to the DMV to get an ID card. She helped him sign up for public assistance benefits, Medi-Cal, and, eventually, addiction treatment. When he initially got assigned to an outpatient treatment program – meaning he’d have to try and get sober while living in a tent during a winter of torrential rain – she pushed to get him reassigned to in-patient treatment.

When he got admitted to a program that didn’t allow pets, Su took in his beloved pitbull mix, Rose. McCarthy graduated from the program in January 2025 and moved into a sober living home. But conditions at the home were challenging. He slept in a bunk bed in a room he shared with three other men, and there were strict rules about chores and possessions.

In July 2025, Su offered McCarthy a spare bedroom in her own home in Pacheco, which she shares with her husband and dogs. McCarthy accepted. Now, he pays rent when he can and helps with chores, including cleaning the bathroom and picking up after the dogs. He got a job at the Safeway he used to sleep behind, he’s working toward getting his GED and he plays guitar in a band that just had its first gig in Berkeley.

His passion for music is a major reason he stays sober, McCarthy said – he knows if he started using again, he’d be out of the band. And, he doesn’t want to disappoint Su. For Su, each of McCarthy’s successes have been a balm to her heart. She’s been trying for years to help her own son, who has schizophrenia, uses methamphetamine and has been in and out of psychiatric facilities.

But like so many people who love someone with a serious mental illness, she’s found that getting him the treatment he needs often seems impossible. When she felt like she’d failed her son, McCarthy helped her see it wasn’t her fault. Where she couldn’t help her son, she could help McCarthy.

“It was really healing for me,” Su said, “and just a blessing in my life to see him doing so well. ” Her own son recently went into residential treatment, but she continues to worry about how long he’ll stay there and what will happen to him once he gets out.

“I just don’t think I would have been able to do it on my own,” he said. “I pretty much needed somebody to help me get out of there. ”While McCarthy’s story proves recovery is possible, it also highlights how difficult it is to navigate the system without someone like Su. Su believes her relationship with McCarthy could be an example.

What if programs matched their unhoused clients with housed families to guide them back into society, helping with everything from going to the DMV to filing taxes?

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“You don't just … put a roof over someone's head and expect that they'll be able to thrive,” Su said. “People have to have a reason to live. People have to have things that they enjoy, and friendships. ”Judy Cleborne was in her 70s, feeling unsafe after multiple break-ins to her RV, when she decided she couldn’t keep spending her nights parked on the street in San Diego.

That was in 2024. This year, she finally sold her RV and moved into her own apartment. But when she embarked on her journey to find housing, she had no idea how long, frustrating, and at times she says “soul-destroying,” that process would be. She got help from Dawn Contreras, a case manager with the nonprofit PATH, who would eventually find her an apartment.

Judy Cleborne in her new apartment in San Diego on Oct. 5, 2026. Cleborne got into housing this year after living out of her RV for several years. The search was slow at first. Between the two of them, Contreras and Cleborne called more than three-dozen properties with no luck.

Even in low-rent buildings, Cleborne’s income was a barrier – she received about $1,650 a month in Social Security. And competition was sky-high.

“Just when you think you’ve found a perfect spot, they’re like, ‘nope, we’re not taking anybody today, call this place,’” Contreras said. “And you call, and they’re like, ‘nope our waitlist is long. ’” Cleborne got a job at Goodwill to boost her income and give herself a better chance at qualifying for an apartment. At the same time, Contreras was consulting her secret weapon – a group chat of other caseworkers who shared tips and resources.

Someone in the chat knew of a building that had an opening, and Contreras pounced. Cleborne moved in this past March. Judy Cleborne was able to decorate her new apartment in San Diego with the help of Humble Design. Cleborne got into housing this year after living out of her RV for several years.

It’s not uncommon for it to take a year or longer for her clients to find housing, Contreras said. They sometimes get so discouraged that they lose hope. Trauma from years of homelessness also often erodes people’s ability to persevere through numerous rejections. And not everyone has a Contreras in their corner.

Today, Cleborne’s struggles aren’t over. She’s using a rapid rehousing voucher to cover part of her rent, which is set to expire in January.

Then, she’ll have to start paying the entire $1,550 a month herself.

“It’s a big rent payment, and I have a car payment, and it’s all scary,” Cleborne said. “But that’s my challenge, to make it all work. ”James Presley’s pathway to recovery and housing started in a jail cell. Presley, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was sleeping on benches in Santa Monica, hearing and seeing things that weren’t there, when he was arrested in 2025 on a breaking and entering charge.

He says he biked to his grandmother’s house, where he’d lived before she kicked him out, broke in through a back window, and laid down on the bed in his old room. When he woke up the next morning, the police were there. For someone who is unhoused and has a serious mental illness, an arrest often starts a vicious cycle of jumping between jail and the street.

But 31-year-old Presley was selected for a program by Los Angeles County’s Office of Diversion and Reentry, which gives people the option of completing mental health treatment instead of jail. Presley graduated from the program in May, and moved into an apartment last month. He’s no longer experiencing hallucinations, or using alcohol or marijuana. Presley spent about a month in jail before he was accepted into the diversion program and started a six-month in-patient hospital stay.

Then he moved into a halfway house with about 20 other men also participating in diversion programs. That’s true of many program participants, said Dr. Clemens Hong, who leads the county’s diversion programs.

“The big piece, though, is: Can we treat them long enough and successfully enough to allow them to understand the benefits of treatment beyond staying out of jail? ” he said.

“That’s what leads to the ultimate success of the program…I think we achieve that in a lot of folks. ” To qualify for diversion, participants must be homeless, have a serious mental illness, and be charged with a crime. The idea is to catch people who have fallen through the holes in all the other safety nets. A judge orders them into treatment, and in some programs, can also order them to take medication.

Each person’s treatment plan includes housing and other services tailored to their individual needs. James Presley in the courtyard of his new apartment in Los Angeles on Oct. 17, 2026. After four years on a waiting list for Section 8 housing, he moved into the apartment in mid-October. Presley is now working on getting furniture and setting up his new home.

He said he is celebrating two years clean and sober and feeling positive about this new chapter. , which uses the courts to place people with severe mental illnesses into treatment. Unlike CARE Court, where participants have not necessarily been charged with a crime, the diversion program has the teeth to force participants to comply with their treatment plans. The average diversion participant has been incarcerated 10 times before starting the program.

After entering diversion, 56% don’t go back to jail in two years, and some never go back, Hong said. That means the program helps more than half of participants turn their lives around, which Hong called a very high success rate. Last month, Presley moved into a one-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood.

He has a Section 8 housing voucher, which means he pays a third of his Social Security income in rent and the rest is subsidized by the voucher. It's been a long time coming. Presley spent four years on the waitlist for a voucher before he got to the top of the queue.

He also serves on the “lived experience board” for the county’s Office of Diversion and Reentry, where he finds fulfillment by suggesting improvements to the programs he once belonged to – his way of helping others who are on their recovery journey.

“I feel like I'm balanced,” Presley said. “I feel good. I feel like I accomplished a lot and came a long way. ”