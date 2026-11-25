Utqiagvik, Alaska residents reveal what 65 days of polar night is really like, and how they cope until the sun returns Jan. 23.

As the year's light ran out, on a flight home to Utqiaġvik from the village of Point Lay, Carmen Daggett pointed her camera out the window at the sun.

"I remember flying back from Point Lay and intentionally taking pictures of the sun because I wasn't going to see it anymore for a while," she told Newsweek. "You just kind of have to part ways with the sun for a while and accept the moon as your winter sun.

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" On November 18, the sun rose over Utqiaġvik for roughly an hour before slipping below the horizon at about 1:42 p.m. According to the equations behind NOAA's Solar Calculator, it will not clear the horizon again until shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2027. Between those two afternoons lie 65 days without a sunrise.

The milestone makes headlines around the world, and Daggett, a Wisconsin-raised wildlife biologist who has lived in the town formerly known as Barrow for about nine years, watches with some amusement.

"I just had one of my friends in Tasmania message me, and was like, 'Is this you? '" she said. "I don't think anybody will be able to really wrap their head around what it really means to live in two months of no sun. " Two residents tried to explain it anyway: Daggett and Robbin Perkins-Askew, a Dallas-born teacher who first came to the North Slope two years ago and has just returned after a stint in Southeast Alaska.

"The Great Night of Reflection" "I am one of the odd people," Perkins-Askew told Newsweek. In the schools, she noted, attendance thins as families leave on vacation, and teachers start to miss home.

"But for me, it is the best time of the year because you really get to do a lot of reflection," she said. "People call it the great darkness, the long night. I call it the great night of reflection.

" The final sunset flips a switch for her. While the sun lingers, she said, the town could almost be anywhere. When it goes, "it locks in the fact that I am here," she said.

"You're no longer in Kansas. " What follows is disorienting. "When you wake up, it's dark. When you go to sleep, it's dark.

When you're at work, you look outside the window, it's dark," she said. Her students feel it too.

"You often hear the term like 'My kiddo's days and nights are mixed up,' right? " she said. "So we see a lot of high absentee rate around this time. " Her answer is clear: routines at work and at home keep body and mind in step.

A Body That Wants to Hibernate Daggett describes the season in physical terms.

"It's a little harder to get out of bed in the morning," she said. Staying active takes intention "because your body really feels like it wants to hibernate.

" Her first winter was the hardest. "I felt like my level of productivity diminished by about 90 percent, and I just couldn't focus when I was working, and it was really hard for me," she said.

Perkins-Askew learned part of the reason from a doctor, who told her, "For a person with a melanated complexion, she was like, you need extra vitamin D." After a life in the Texas and Florida sun, she said, "It is physically draining to be here sometimes.

" The polar night is not pitch black. At midday, the sun sits just below the southern horizon, close enough for what the National Weather Service classifies as civil twilight. By NOAA's solar equations, that glow lasts about six hours at the start and end of the polar night and about three at the December solstice.

"There's still some like twilight, like dusk or dawn, but like for a short period of time in the middle of the day," Daggett said. Clouds can swallow even that. On clear nights, "you feel like you can kind of look into the depths of space.

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" "The moon really is a grounding feature for me, and I definitely appreciate being able to see it," she said, "but when it's overcast it's kind of disorienting. " "It Is Always the Darkness" Perkins-Askew has watched the dark drive teachers away. She has never heard one say they were leaving because of the students.

"It is always the darkness," she said. It even drove her husband out of Utqiaġvik.

"My husband came here initially with me," she said. He was not able to stay.

"It was the darkness. It was way too much.

" So she treats staying as a kind of rebellion. "I must make it because there's so many people who can't," she said. "Like it is the one thing I will be able to say on my deathbed. Like I was able to survive what 90% of people who come here who think they can conquer and can't.

" She remembers when it seemed impossible. She had taken a job with the North Slope Borough School District "on a whim" and arrived in December. On her first day, she was sent to get fingerprinted at a spot "just right across the way from the school.

" She stepped outside. "Everything's dark, and everything's covered in snow," she recalled. "Where is that way? " The feeling, she said, was overwhelming: "This is next to impossible.

" "And to see where I am now," she said, "not only can I navigate well, but I enjoy it. I love it.

" Leaning on Each Other If the dark isolates, the town pushes back. "I think people kind of lean on each other a little bit more socially during the winter because it's a little bit more physically and mentally demanding," Daggett said. The holidays carry the imprint of the whale hunt.

"I think there's typical whaling captains who share portions of whale out to the communities during those holidays too, and that's an important part of it," she said. In February, she expects people from across northern Alaska and parts of Canada to gather for Kivġiq, the Messenger Feast, to share Iñupiaq dance traditions. The North Slope Borough hosts the festival every few years, most recently in February 2025. For Perkins-Askew, December belongs to the Christmas games.

"That is huge," she said. People who could fly to family in the Lower 48 "choose to stay here because it is so significant.

" The season has a harder edge. The Alaska Department of Health reports that the state's suicide mortality rates are much higher than the national rate, and Perkins-Askew said winter is when the community closes ranks.

"It's a time to check on your neighbors, check on your family and your friends to make sure that they're doing okay," she said. "They all come together to take care of one another. And I think that's so profound.

" Not every hard winter is a crisis. Sometimes the dark simply wears on people, as it did on Daggett during her first winter, when she found she was "having a particularly difficult time mentally.

" She called a friend named Brittany. "We gotta get out and do something," she told her. "I'm not feeling very good right now. " The two went out with their dogs, and it helped, she said, with "those early, kind of intense emotional feelings my first winter here.

" This year, with two small children and a growing dog team, she has filled her home with hydroponic plants. "Just having the extra greenery around and more full-spectrum lights and the sound of running water has made it much nicer to go into full darkness," she said. It feels like a "spring of new life coming into things when everything else outside is sort of hibernating for the winter.

" "It's Life" When friends and family call Perkins-Askew, the question is always the same: "How could you survive? " Her answer: "It's life. It is life, and it's beautiful, actually.

" Daggett still leaves for sunlight when she can, for at least two weeks each winter, though rising airfares make that harder. "I just need all of the sun I can get right now," she said of those trips. "Your body just feels like it's soaking it up. " But she wishes outsiders would stop writing the place off.

"I mean, it's cold, but there's like National Geographic level special, awesome things here," she said: the bowhead whale migration, polar bears, the sound of sea ice breaking up and forming again, the chance to "watch the moon rise over the ice edge during the winter as the ice is setting. " What Perkins-Askew most wants readers to understand is how much they share with the people who live here.

From the outside, she said, the place can seem almost mythical, like a foreign land. Up close, she sees "the same value systems and the same hope for our children and the same needs and the same desires.

" "People are people," she said. "It's no different. " Until January 23, she will keep starting each day the same way, stepping out into the dark and telling herself the same thing. "Yes, I see darkness," she said, "but the sun's coming.

" If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "988" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Michelle Curran, Gray R. ThomasAs the year's light ran out, on a flight home to Utqiaġvik from the village of Point Lay, Carmen Daggett pointed her camera out the window at the sun.

"I remember flying back from Point Lay and intentionally taking pictures of the sun because I wasn't going to see it anymore for a while," she told. "You just kind of have to part ways with the sun for a while and accept the moon as your winter sun.

" On November 18, the sun rose over Utqiaġvik for roughly an hour before slipping below the horizon at about 1:42 p.m. According to the equations behind NOAA's Solar Calculator, it will not clear the horizon again until shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2027. Between those two afternoons lie 65 days without a sunrise.

The milestone makes headlines around the world, and Daggett, a Wisconsin-raised wildlife biologist who has lived in the town formerly known as Barrow for about nine years, watches with some amusement.

"I just had one of my friends in Tasmania message me, and was like, 'Is this you? '" she said. "I don't think anybody will be able to really wrap their head around what it really means to live in two months of no sun.

" Two residents tried to explain it anyway: Daggett and Robbin Perkins-Askew, a Dallas-born teacher who first came to the North Slope two years ago and has just returned after a stint in Southeast"But for me, it is the best time of the year because you really get to do a lot of reflection," she said. "People call it the great darkness, the long night. I call it the great night of reflection.

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" The final sunset flips a switch for her. While the sun lingers, she said, the town could almost be anywhere. When it goes,"it locks in the fact that I am here," she said.

"You're no longer in Kansas. "What follows is disorienting. "When you wake up, it's dark. When you go to sleep, it's dark.

When you're at work, you look outside the window, it's dark," she said. Her students feel it too.

"You often hear the term like 'My kiddo's days and nights are mixed up,' right? " she said. "So we see a lot of high absentee rate around this time. " Her answer is clear: routines at work and at home keep body and mind in step.

Daggett describes the season in physical terms.

"It's a little harder to get out of bed in the morning," she said. Staying active takes intention"because your body really feels like it wants to hibernate.

" Her first winter was the hardest. "I felt like my level of productivity diminished by about 90 percent, and I just couldn't focus when I was working, and it was really hard for me," she said.

Perkins-Askew learned part of the reason from a doctor, who told her,"For a person with a melanated complexion, she was like, you need extra vitamin D." After a life in the Texas and Florida sun, she said,"It is physically draining to be here sometimes.

" The polar night is not pitch black. At midday, the sun sits just below the southern horizon, close enough for what the National Weather Service classifies as civil twilight. By NOAA's solar equations, that glow lasts about six hours at the start and end of the polar night and about three at the December solstice.

"There's still some like twilight, like dusk or dawn, but like for a short period of time in the middle of the day," Daggett said. Clouds can swallow even that. On clear nights,"you feel like you can kind of look into the depths of space.

" "The moon really is a grounding feature for me, and I definitely appreciate being able to see it," she said,"but when it's overcast it's kind of disorienting. "Perkins-Askew has watched the dark drive teachers away. She has never heard one say they were leaving because of the students.

"It is always the darkness," she said. It even drove her husband out of Utqiaġvik.

"My husband came here initially with me," she said. He was not able to stay.

"It was the darkness. It was way too much.

" So she treats staying as a kind of rebellion. "I must make it because there's so many people who can't," she said. "Like it is the one thing I will be able to say on my deathbed. Like I was able to survive what 90% of people who come here who think they can conquer and can't.

" She remembers when it seemed impossible. She had taken a job with the North Slope Borough School District"on a whim" and arrived in December. On her first day, she was sent to get fingerprinted at a spot"just right across the way from the school.

" She stepped outside. "Everything's dark, and everything's covered in snow," she recalled. "Where is that way? " The feeling, she said, was overwhelming:"This is next to impossible.

"Leaning on Each Other If the dark isolates, the town pushes back. "I think people kind of lean on each other a little bit more socially during the winter because it's a little bit more physically and mentally demanding," Daggett said. The holidays carry the imprint of the whale hunt.

"I think there's typical whaling captains who share portions of whale out to the communities during those holidays too, and that's an important part of it," she said. In February, she expects people from across northern Alaska and parts of Canada to gather for Kivġiq, the Messenger Feast, to share Iñupiaq dance traditions. The North Slope Borough hosts the festival every few years, most recently in February 2025. For Perkins-Askew, December belongs to the Christmas games.

"That is huge," she said. People who could fly to family in the Lower 48"choose to stay here because it is so significant.

" The season has a harder edge. The Alaska Department of Health reports that the state's suicide mortality rates are much higher than the national rate, and Perkins-Askew said winter is when the community closes ranks.

"It's a time to check on your neighbors, check on your family and your friends to make sure that they're doing okay," she said. "They all come together to take care of one another. And I think that's so profound.

" Not every hard winter is a crisis. Sometimes the dark simply wears on people, as it did on Daggett during her first winter, when she found she was"having a particularly difficult time mentally.

" She called a friend named Brittany. "We gotta get out and do something," she told her. "I'm not feeling very good right now. " The two went out with their dogs, and it helped, she said, with"those early, kind of intense emotional feelings my first winter here.

" This year, with two small children and a growing dog team, she has filled her home with hydroponic plants. "Just having the extra greenery around and more full-spectrum lights and the sound of running water has made it much nicer to go into full darkness," she said. It feels like a"spring of new life coming into things when everything else outside is sort of hibernating for the winter.

"When friends and family call Perkins-Askew, the question is always the same:"How could you survive? " Her answer:"It's life. It is life, and it's beautiful, actually.

" Daggett still leaves for sunlight when she can, for at least two weeks each winter, though rising airfares make that harder. "I just need all of the sun I can get right now," she said of those trips. "Your body just feels like it's soaking it up.

"level special, awesome things here," she said: the bowhead whale migration, polar bears, the sound of sea ice breaking up and forming again, the chance to"watch the moon rise over the ice edge during the winter as the ice is setting. " What Perkins-Askew most wants readers to understand is how much they share with the people who live here. From the outside, she said, the place can seem almost mythical, like a foreign land.

Up close, she sees"the same value systems and the same hope for our children and the same needs and the same desires.

""People are people," she said. "It's no different. " Until January 23, she will keep starting each day the same way, stepping out into the dark and telling herself the same thing. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text"988" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.