What It’s Like to Stay at Casa Mani, Downtown Napa’s First Resort and Spa

We stayed at the new Casa Mani Resort and Spa in Napa, Calif. to review the hotel and its restaurant BOA Steakhosue

, a review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue-in-cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point.

Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below.

Also read Summit County ski resort delays opening due to warm weather

Renowned Swiss Clinic Clinique La Prairie Is Opening a New Longevity Resort in ThailandCasa Mani opened earlier this year billing itself as Napa, Calif. ’s first downtown urban resort. The hotel used to be an Embassy Suites, but developers the Mani Brothers poured $80 million into a beautiful reimagining of the property. After passing through the lobby, the three stories and 203 rooms are arrayed around a pool in the middle of the sizable courtyard.

There are 188 standard rooms and 15 suites, with three of them being presidential suites. The amenities inside the room get the little details right with SMEG kettles, Dyson hair dryers, ample soaking tubs, a wine fridge, and even private patios with fire pits for rooms on the lower level.

Advertisement

Located a short distance from downtown Napa proper, when we stayed in late summer, it was a pleasant morning stroll down the street for pastries and a breakfast sandwich at the outstanding bakery Moulin. And the hotel is only a 15-minute drive from the Napa airport, which, if you’re flying onfrom Southern California, you get a semi-private jet experience that lets you skip security lines and makes it easier to get any wine you buy home.

The trio of presidential suites span 880 square feet each and are essentially well-appointed, one-bedroom condos with plenty of space for entertaining. There are also wellness suites located near the spa that come with your own in-room Peloton bike. Sadly, no. But there was a wine-tasting experience steps away in the lobby. There are actually a few that really caught our eye.

One of them involves its partnership with Lawrence Wine Estates, which includes Heitz, Burgess, Ink Grade, and more. That partnership means you don’t have to leave the hotel to try these outstanding Napa wines; instead, you essentially have a tasting room for them right on site. But if you do want to explore the Valley more, there are a pair of Teslas available for guests to check out and hit the highway.

The floors aren’t heated, and in Napa, they don’t really need to be. However, the Japanese-style toilet seats ARE heated, and that may just be more important. Is there a private pool for the room’s exclusive use? There is not a private pool for the room, but lower-level rooms have their own private fire pit on their terrace, which is a great place to lounge at night after you pull a wine out of your room’s fridge.

Advertisement

During the day, the hotel has the Creekside Terrace serving breakfast and brunch in an ample airy space and out on the patio next to the pool. But the real star of this hotel’s show is the first Napa Valley iteration of BOA Steakhouse. This lavish hotspot with multiple locations in Los Angeles as well as outposts in Austin and Las Vegas, is a modern steakhouse with a bit of flair.

Think showy tableside preparations of some dishes to go with an outstanding raw bar and high-quality dry-aged beef. The room service menu tends toward standard fare, but if you want caviar, you should just walk a few feet to BOA for a high-end feast. Depends on the kind of night you want to have. For more festive affair, head over to BOA.

There are hotels in Napa Valley with more lavish accommodations, but Casa Mani’s great rooms, access to all of wine country and proximity to downtown Napa makes it a stellar home base for your getaway. Jeremy Repanich is Robb Report's digital director and culinary editor.

He joined the magazine after stints at Good, Playboy, and multiple publications at Time Inc. His writing has also appeared in…Renowned Swiss Clinic Clinique La Prairie Is Opening a New Longevity Resort in ThailandInside Mandarin Oriental’s Luxe New Hotel in Mallorca