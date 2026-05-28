What It’s Like to Stay at Aman New York’s $40,000-a-Night Private Residence

The three-bedroom rental spans 3,746 square feet and features a wraparound terrace, private hot tub, and infinity pool overlooking Central Park.

Ariana Grande’s ‘Wicked’ Penthouse in London Can Be Yours for $22.8 Million There are five-star hotel suites in New York, and then there’s posting up in someone’s private residence at the Aman for the night..

Unlike the hotel suites downstairs, this is a privately owned residence inside the landmark Crown Building—one of just 22 Aman residences above the hotel, all of which have already been purchased since the property opened in 2022. Owners can choose to place their homes into Aman’s rental pool when they aren’t using them, with the going rate for this beauty currently hovering at around A 64th-Floor Aerie at N.Y.

C.’s 432 Park Avenue Lists for $90 MillionAt about 3,750 square feet, the apartment is unquestionably spacious. But it’s the outdoor space that really shifts your brain chemistry a little. A 1,000-plus-square-foot wraparound terrace stretches along the northeast corner of the building, anchored by a 43-foot infinity pool overlooking Central Park. At sunset, the city starts glowing around you while traffic crawls silently below.

From the terrace, you’re also staring directly across 57th Street at Sting’s Former Manhattan Penthouse With Central Park Views Lists for $45 Million There are three bedrooms, all with en suite baths and soaking tubs, a trio of softly lit fireplaces, and a private hot tub terrace outside the primary suite. The residence’s interior design leans into Aman’s refined aesthetic: pale oak, creamy stone, and blackened steel accents. They are, however, intentionally more personal than the hotel suites downstairs.

Aman oversees the overall design direction, but owners customize their homes.

“They’re designed with Aman, but not for Aman,” Fabien Odry, Aman New York’s director of sales and marketing, explained during my stay. The personalization is part of the appeal. The residences feel warmer and more lived in than a traditional hotel accommodation, while still delivering the kind of discretion and privacy that makes Aman’soutpost catnip for celebrities, top executives, and anyone else trying to move through New York somewhat invisibly but without compromising comfort.

It’s the hotel experience, just more insulated.

“You’re still part of the community of the hotel,” Odry said. “You still have the spa. We still do turn-down service. ”Guests staying in the private residences get access to the same amenities as hotel guests, including breakfast at Arva, butler service, house-car drop-offs within a 20-block radius, valet parking, concierge services, and Aman’s three-floor wellness facility.

In-room dining can get especially over-the-top. During my stay, the hotel arranged a private omakase dinner inside the residence from Nama, Aman’s Japanese restaurant that’s typically reserved for hotel guests and Aman Club Founders. The on-site spa is one of the property’s biggest draws. I tried the signature two-hour treatment—a body scrub followed by a full-body massage designed to promote “stillness” and “alignment” in the middle of Manhattan chaos.

Normally, wellness language like that loses me immediately, but after two hours underground in Aman’s hushed, dimly lit wellness facility, I understood the assignment.entering the short-term market, Aman doesn’t impose lengthy minimum stays—not that you’ll be in much of a hurry to check out. Abigail Montanez is a staff writer at Robb Report. She has worked in both print and digital publishing for over half a decade, covering everything from real estate, entertainment, dining, travel to…A 64th-Floor Aerie at N.Y.

C.’s 432 Park Avenue Lists for $90 MillionA Storied French Riviera Villa by Artist Ferdinand Bac Can Be Yours for $13.5 MillionArtNews





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