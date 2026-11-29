Caine Prize winner Simbarashe Kundizeza speaks of his experience after being cleared of the accusation that his short story, “The Blue Fighter,” was AI-generated.

The Zimbabwean author Simbarashe Kundizeza won the Caine Prize for African Writing on October 6 for his short story “The Blue Fighter,” a tale about a father in suburban Harare who has a financially ruinous obsession with exotic fish.

On October 11, an article published in The Atlantic by the journalist Vauhini Vara accused Kundizeza of using AI to write the story, claiming that the AI-detection software Pangram flagged “almost the entire story as AI-generated. ” The allegation against Kundizeza was the latest in a specific category of literary scandals that have emerged over the last year, in which people scan authors’ works with tools like Pangram and post the results like bounties on social media.

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The most prominent accusations of AI writing have been made against nonwhite writers.