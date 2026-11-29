Life was keeping time long before brains existed. The question is not, “How much can I get done?” but “What am I helping grow?”

Prediction anticipates the future; planning uses present action to change it.

“Time is a sort of river of passing events, and strong is its current; no sooner is a thing brought to sight than it is swept by and another takes its place, and this too will be swept away. ”—Time—before and after—is a dimension of our world, along with the three dimensions of space—here and there. These dimensions emerge with the coupled and knotted structures of the cosmic web and disappear with the disintegration of the cosmic web.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We create measurements for these dimensions to help us navigate our world. Mathematics helps measure time, and its equations can show time running backwards as well as forwards. But the cosmic web only allows now and next. Within our world, time only marches forward and marks the constant change of our world and our lives.