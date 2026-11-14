What is the Modern Skies Act? Bill would put $30B toward air traffic, airport upgrades

KEYE TV CBS Austin is the news, sports and weather leader for the Texas Capitol Region, covering events in the surrounding area including Round Rock Pflugerville, Georgetown, Belton, Killeen, Taylor, Lakeway, Buda, Kyle, San Marcos, Wyldwood, Bastrop, Elgin, Bartlett, Jarrell, Bertram, Burnet and Salado.

The sun sets over Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in DFW Airport, Texas, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights nationwide.

, which was introduced in September by Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo. , and Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Kan.

Also read Best Punk Rock Albums: Modern Lovers, Ramones, and More

, would fund the next phase of the Federal Aviation Administration's modernization effort. Congress previously approved $12.5 billion for initial upgrades.

"How many times does this have to happen before Congress gives the money to fix it? " Duffy said, noting that a complete overhaul would cost approximately $50 billion. "America, when do you want to start building a brand new system? " Duffy said.

Advertisement

"Give us the money and let us finish the build. The proposal would provide about $10.1 billion for air traffic control technology, including a shared automation platform and controller workstation, cloud and telecommunications infrastructure, and air traffic management systems. Another $10 billion would go toward control towers and airport improvements, including grants for airport projects and terminal upgrades.

The bill also would create a $10 billion grant program to help as many as three medium-size airports renovate or rebuild aging terminals. It would give the FAA flexibility to shift some previously approved modernization funds among projects and require the agency to report spending to Congress.

"Under President Trump, we have made historic progress revitalizing our airspace. With investments from the Working Families Tax Cut, we've already replaced the majority of outdated copper wire with high-speed fiber in our towers, transitioned nearly a third of radios controllers used, and installed new surveillance technology in half of our target airports. We've also reimagined how we manage the airspace -- deploying a state-of-the-art scheduling tool to prevent delays and cancellations," Duffy said when the legislation was introduced.

"But to finally fix air travel for the American people, we need to pass the Modern Skies Act," he added. "This bill will give us the funding we need to modernize the digital architecture powering air traffic control, replace crumbling aviation infrastructure, and build world-class airports across the country. " Supporters have said the investment would improve the safety and reliability of the aviation system as air traffic grows.

Advertisement

The Senate bill was referred to the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, while the House version was introduced in October. The proposal must pass both chambers and be signed into law before funding can take effect.

FAA lifts nationwide ground stop after communications outage; AUS still faces disruptionsSuspect sought after sexual assault, attack in downtown Austin garage Austin police seek help identifying a man accused of a sexual assault in a downtown parking garage at 405 Colorado St. Detectives say the suspect struck the victim, spoke with an accent, and wore a shoulder holster. A third person has died after a deadly rollover crash in Comal County.

Officer Austin Brennan is the second Kyle police officer to die in the incident. A 46-year-old Texas man convicted of murdering and beheading three children in a squalid apartment more than 20 years ago was executed by lethal injection on Thursday.