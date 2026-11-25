It will be the 100th meeting between the Sun Devils and Wildcats, playing for the oldest trophy in all of college football.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Derek Eusebio drinks out of the Territorial Cup at the end of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.

| Aryanna Frank-Imagn ImagesThe desert may be a blind spot for some football fans in the country, but for the ones who know: Arizona State-Arizona is no joke across the board, and ramps up to 10x when it is on the gridiron. For those who don't know, what is there to know? Before the 100th installment of the Territorial Cup kicks off this weekend, here is a walk down the history of the duel in the desert.

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When dissecting a rivalry, it is easiest to point to the matchups that had the most ramifications. More than just bragging rights. In 1958, Proposition 200 came across the desk of Arizona voters. A proposition centered on changing the name of Arizona State College to Arizona State University, becoming a university with authorized colleges, departments, courses of study, and degrees approved by the Arizona Board of Regents.

Down south, the people of Tucson and UofA tried to stop the proposition, promoting a vote "No on 200".17 years later, another big moment for Arizona State would occur via a pass. This time, the passing of the pigskin to WR John Jefferson.

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In a battle between No. 8 ASU and No. 12 Arizona, with ASU's perfect season and a Fiesta Bowl berth on the line, Jefferson made an extraordinary catch in the endzone to shift the momentum after a 14-3 Arizona lead. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Arizona would get their revenge 11 years later, knocking off the No. 4 Sun Devils 34-17 via a big-time pick-six by safety Chuck Cecil. This would end ASU's Rose Bowl hopes.

It is hard to get an exact count in the over 120 years of the rivalry, but it is safe to say that at least a fourth of the 100 matchups have had BCS/Bowl Season/Conference Championship implications tied to the Territorial Cup, including ASU securing their spot in the Big 12 title game in 2024, while losing any chance at it in 2025. A year before the 1986 Rose Bowl bid spoil, the Wildcats would catch the Devils again via a late ASU fumble, setting up a game-winning field goal to win, 16-13.

ASU DE James Brooks would block the Wildcats' extra point in regulation, sending the 84th Territorial Cup to overtime. The game would head into double overtime, where, you guessed it, Brooks would disrupt another UofA XP to give ASU the win, 30-29. In 1998, UofA would let touchdowns do the talking. In an old-fashioned desert shootout, Arizona took down ASU, 50-42, behind UofA QB Ryan Kealy's 511 yards.

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Six years before? The opposite. Arizona's "Desert Swarm" defense held ASU to seven points. What did ASU do?

Hold UofA to six. A 7-6 final in one of the most defensive games in the series, involving a missed kick from the 'Cats to give ASU the win. The next installment for the Territorial Cup will be this Saturday, Nov. 28, as the Sun Devils and Wildcats fight it out for the 100th time. Dan Allison is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, graduating Cum Laude in Sports Journalism.

He currently works for the Rio Rancho Observer and the Albuquerque Journal in New Mexico and has covering high school sports in both New Mexico and Arizona and he is a contributor to High School On SI. He began contributing to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI in 2026.