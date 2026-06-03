What is the best insect repellent?

Bug bites can be painful and itchy. Keep bugs away with these top insect repellents.

, and the diseases they sometimes carry can be life-changing. To prevent all those issues, make sure to use an effective. Several powerful chemicals are registered as effective bug repellents, and they’re all safe.

In addition to topical repellents, there are also some effective products that can deter pests from invading your campsite or outdoor dinner party. and other research institutions. Poor reputation likely stems from a combination of the chemical’s greasy feel, intrusive smell and name, which is similar to DDT.. If you’re headed to a region with a malaria risk, don’t hesitate to pack 100% DEET bug spray. It could save your life and prevent permanent illness.that smell fantastic.

Unfortunately, somewhere between few and none of the “natural” insect repellents are worth the plastic they’re packaged in. Rest assured that there’s no conspiracy from “Big Chemical” to suppress natural mosquito repellents. In fact, essentially, no sprays that claim to be natural are actually natural. The reality is that researchers go to great lengths to test all sorts of novel compounds for bug-repelling properties.

The ones that pass the test, such as DEET, picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus, are clinically proven effective. Topical repellents such as DEET and PMD only work when they cover all exposed skin. Wristbands come nowhere close to that. The best a wristband could do is prevent bites on a small area of the body, and even then, it would only work if there’s basically no air movement.

Repellent creams and sprays are often considered the most powerful line of defense against biting insects. There are multiple active ingredients with significant scientific evidence backing their effectiveness. TheMade up almost entirely of DEET, it’s the longest-lasting, the most effective and the best choice for preventing itchy bites and dangerous infections. It comes in a 3.4-ounce spray bottle perfect for carrying onto domestic and international flights.

Nearly as well-respected as DEET, picaridin is highly effective against the most hazardous mosquito breeds and, notably, won’t damage plastic or some synthetic fibers the way DEET does. Sawyer Products offers several types of topicals, including creams and convenient, single-use lotion packs. Its active ingredient is called PMD and comes from an industrial extract of the lemon eucalyptus plant, which makes this the closest you’ll get to a truly natural mosquito repellent.

It’s also one of the most pleasant-smelling choices and won’t damage leather or synthetic fabrics. This one’s formulated around IR3535 as an active ingredient, which is somewhat effective against mosquitoes and highly effective against ticks. As such, it’s a good choice for North American backcountry trips where your biggest concern is avoiding Lyme and other diseases. To be clear, this isn’t a repellent but actually an insecticide.

Unlike other bug killers, though, it’s meant for treating clothing before you head out into any wilderness areas where there’s a risk of Zika virus, malaria or other insect-borne diseases. This novel battery-powered solution heats a small reservoir of potent mosquito repellent and creates a nearly mosquito-free zone about 20 feet in diameter.

Each insert lasts about 40 hours, so pick up someThis area-of-effect repellent system uses a sealed butane canister to disperse the powerful and nontoxic repellent in a circle about 15 feet wide. Again, you’ll need to stock up onAfter setting up camp in the wilderness, the last thing you want is for bugs to eat you alive.

This portable option uses the same isobutane canisters recommended for high-efficiencyThis is one of the few wearable bug repellents that actually works. It uses a battery-powered fan to disperse a formula designed around metofluthrin, a nontoxic and effective deterrent to biting insects. Aside from using an effective bug repellent, some simple lifestyle tips can prevent you from becoming a victim of insects that bite.

The most common breeds are more active during dusk and dawn than at other times of the day. Limiting your time outside at those times can help minimize bites. Minimize alcohol intake: Drinking increases your body’s heat and carbon dioxide footprints while and after you drink, which are the two most common ways that mosquitoes and other bugs find their meals. BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.





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