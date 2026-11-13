What is Red Light Therapy and How Does It Work

Red light therapy uses low-level red and near-infrared light to support skin and tissue function, targeting issues like fine lines, skin texture, and scalp health. Experts emphasize choosing devices with specific wavelengths, proper fit, and consistent usage for best results.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.is getting plenty of attention.

While you may be most familiar with LED face masks designed to target fine lines and wrinkles, today’s devices also treat other areas of the body, from the scalp and shoulders to the knees and back. Some options even go beyond skincare to support muscle recovery and joint health, while others target visibleFree People’s Biggest Sale of the Year Starts Right Now — Here’s How To Save 25% off Almost Everything So what exactly is red light therapy, and how does it work?

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“Red light therapy uses low-level red and near-infrared light, delivered through a mask, panel, or handheld device, to support how skin and tissue function,” explains. “It’s thought to influence cellular energy and repair processes, though the research is still developing. ” Dr. Parikh also explains that most people use it for skin texture, tone, and fine lines, and some use it for scalp health or recovery.

“I think of it as a supportive tool, not a transformative one. In facial rejuvenation, the goal is refinement, not alteration, and that’s the lens I’d use for any tool in this category. ”, says to start with the wavelengths.

“The most studied ranges are red light around 630 to 660 nanometers and near-infrared light around 810 to 850 nanometers, and a good device should tell you exactly what it uses. ” “I also look for a design that fits well and sits close to the skin, since light that never reaches the skin evenly can’t do much,” Dr. Maccarone adds.

“Finally, choose something you’ll realistically use. A device that stays in the drawer delivers no results. ”Experts say the most popular benefits of red light therapy include improved skin texture, tone, and fine lines, along with support for the skin’s natural repair processes and, in some cases, reduced redness. When used consistently, “it can be a nice complement to a skin-health routine,” Dr. Parikh says.

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“Much of the research involves small studies and different protocols, so I’m cautious about overstating it,” Dr. Parikh adds. “It won’t lift sagging tissue or restore lost volume, and I’d be skeptical of devices that claim otherwise. Knowing which tool fits which concern is part of getting a natural result. ”, notes that one of the things that people love about red light therapy is that it’s noninvasive and requires little to no downtime.

“With consistent use, it may help support collagen production, improve overall skin quality, and promote skin recovery,” she adds. “Depending on the device, it can also be used on the neck, décolleté, hands, and other areas of the body. Some devices are even designed for scalp treatments and muscle recovery. ”Red light therapy isn’t limited to the face.

The neck, chest, and hands can also show visible signs of aging, making them popular areas to treat with red light devices.

“Some FDA-cleared devices are designed to support hair growth for certain types of hair thinning, and larger panels are used for muscle recovery and joint comfort, though the research there is still developing,” Dr. Maccarone explains. Some providers also use LED therapy as part of post-procedure recovery.

However, if you’re healing from surgery, it’s important to get clearance from your surgeon before applying a device to the treated area. Helio Cure is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.is a versatile option.

This compact panel features 72 LEDs across six wavelengths of red and near-infrared light , which target different areas of the body, including the face, shoulders, and knees. It also features preset treatment modes, customizable settings, and both touchscreen and remote controls, making it easy to customize sessions.

The panel comes with a tabletop stand and protective eyewear, and Helio Cure offers a 60-day return window and a three-year warranty.offers a hands-free way to add red light therapy to your routine. Its helmet has 120 red light LEDs with wavelengths between 620 and 660 nanometers to cover the scalp, and 10-minute daily sessions fit a busy schedule.

It also includes built-in Bluetooth audio, so you can listen to music or a podcast while using it.offers a targeted red light therapy approach. The device is designed to be worn around areas like the knees, shoulders, elbows, and ankles. It combines red and near-infrared light to reach the treatment area. This type of light therapy, also known as photobiomodulation, is being studied for its potential to support circulation, reduce inflammation, and promote muscle and tissue recovery.

The MOVE+ features three adjustable modules that can be positioned around different joints, along with a cordless design that makes it easy to use at home or on the go. Kineon recommends daily sessions of 10 to 15 minutes. Each module measures approximately 2.3 × 1.5 × 1.5 inches ; the adjustable strap fits different body areas.

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As women move through various life cycles, hormonal shifts, muscle loss, and slower recovery can change how body care feels. For everyday back tension or post-workout soreness, theoffers a convenient way to add red light therapy to a self-care routine. It combines 660-nanometer red light and 850-nanometer near-infrared light with eight vibration points to help relax tight muscles.

Its flexible, wearable design wraps around the back and waist for hands-free targeted home treatment.offers a versatile option with a larger treatment area than a compact red light therapy device. Its 216 LEDs deliver six red and near-infrared wavelengths, from 630 to 1064 nanometers, allowing users to target multiple body areas, including the back, shoulders, thighs, and legs. The panel also features preset treatment modes, touchscreen and remote controls, and an adjustable floor stand for added convenience.

Sessions typically last 10 to 20 minutes per area, making it easy to fit into your day.uses red and near-infrared light therapy to target visible signs of aging, including fine lines and wrinkles, while helping improve skin tone and firmness. It features 132 LEDs that deliver two wavelengths of light — 633-nanometer red light and 830-nanometer near-infrared light — in a flexible silicone mask that contours to the face.

Each treatment takes just 10 minutes, with Omnilux recommending three to five sessions per week for four to six weeks, followed by maintenance treatments as desired. The device is also FDA-cleared for full-face wrinkles.offers a compact panel for targeted red light therapy. Its 72 LEDs deliver seven wavelengths, from blue light at 480 nanometers to near-infrared light at 1064 nanometers.

This combination targets smaller areas, including the face, hands, and décolletage, while the additional wavelengths make it versatile for other areas of the body. It also features nine preset modes, including Skin & Anti-Aging, plus personalizable settings for more control over your sessions.is a budget-friendly option for those who want to try light therapy at home without investing in a larger panel.

It features a U-shaped arch with 861 LEDs across seven light modes, letting users choose settings for uneven skin tone, visible signs of aging, and redness. The curved design fits around the face, neck, shoulders, and back, and adjustable controls make it effective for skincare and targeted body treatments.makes it easy to bring red light therapy with you.

Its rechargeable design lets you use it at home, pack it for a trip, or move it between rooms without setting up a full-size panel. Despite its small size, the handheld device has 12 dual-chip lenses that deliver five wavelengths of red and near-infrared light, letting you target smaller areas such as the face, knees, shoulders, and other muscle groups.

It also includes a built-in stand for hands-free sessions, an adjustable strap for easier positioning, and an optional 10Hz pulsing function. Taylor Lane is a contributing commerce writer at SheKnows, covering beauty, style, and lifestyle. With over eight years of media experience, she previously served as a beauty writer at The Zoe Report and a fashion assistant at Glamour.

Her work has appeared in StyleCaster, The FlowSpace, WWD, Forbes Vetted, Teen Vogue, InStyle, and more, where she’s tested hundreds of products — from top-performing mascaras to the most functional strollers. She’s also a mom of two girls, an 11-year-old and a 9-month-old. And when she’s not online, she’s usually at Pilates. She© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.