What Is 'Emotional Regulation' for Parents?

The emotional lives of parents are complex and important, especially for mental health. That’s because parenting evokes some of our biggest and most complicated emotions.

Understanding emotions is an important first step to regulating one's reaction. Before I had children, I thought it would be hard and fun. I expected to be tired.

I expected to have less time for myself. But I never expected to be so challenged by the emotions I had, like. And I was not equipped with the knowledge, skills, and tools I needed to navigate my emotions as a parent. You can know exactly how you want to respond to your child and then hear yourself saying something you wish you hadn’t said.

Also read Data center regulation bills are coming, Utah's House Speaker says

You can genuinely want to hear and understand your adult child, while still feeling defensive when they criticize you. Having “negative” emotions towards children doesn’t mean we’re bad. It just means we have emotions, as all humans do. And contrary to what we may think, core emotions like anger, sadness, and.

When we are regulated, we can experience our emotions, deal with them effectively, and relate in connected and attuned ways. When we are regulated, we don’t feel threatened by our children’s behaviors or emotions. Our capacity for compassion and curiosity is enabled—the qualities we need as parents.

Nevertheless, as parents, we are regularly thrown off balance because our children evoke strong feelings. When I was young, I thought the only way to feel calmer was to get rid of my emotions by pushing them away or distracting myself. This is how many people think because we aren’t taught about emotions and how to be with them in healthy ways. The goal isn’t to become a parent who never gets angry, frustrated, afraid, or overwhelmed.

Advertisement

That’s simply not possible because emotions are hardwired into the brain and body and cannot be eradicated. Pushing emotions down dysregulates the nervous system, stressing the mind and body, which worsens A better goal is to learn about emotions, develop emotional awareness, and ultimately learn how to process emotions.

For example, being able to recognize and name the anger, fear,You can feel resentful without punishing your child.the Change Triangle Initially, the Change Triangle helps by teaching us the ABCs of emotions and how they work in the mind and body. As a result of this newfound emotionalWhen something upsets you, you can turn inward and find where you are on the Change Triangle. You will find yourself in one of four places on the Change Triangle.

The top left of the Change Triangle is avoiding your emotions with protective defenses. Yelling, withdrawing, controlling, and drinking are just some of the manyYou may find yourself in the top right corner experiencing anxiety, guilt, or shame. These inhibitory emotions help push down our core emotions. You may have identified that you are experiencing one of the seven core emotions at the bottom corner of the Change Triangle.

Protective defenses and inhibitory emotions obscure deeper core emotions such as anger, sadness, fear, disgust, or joy. Naming and validating our core emotions opens the door to regulation. The ultimate objective whenever we get dysregulated is to work our way back down the Change Triangle, moving from defenses back to the openhearted state of the authentic self, which is a regulated state. Is there another emotion or need that is deeper?

This kind of curiosity creates space between feeling and action. And that space can change how we parent. Imagine your eight-year-old refuses to turn off the television. You feel your body tighten.

Advertisement

Your heart beats faster. You hear yourself thinking,When you listen to the anger and get curious about why you’re angry and what you need, you might notice something underneath the anger: The situation hasn’t magically changed. Your child still needs to turn off the television. But now you’re responding from greater awareness rather than simply discharging the emotion.

Instead of yelling, gently take the remote from your child, turn off the TV, and tell your child calmly, “TV time is over. ”We spend enormous amounts of time teaching children about their emotions. We tell them to use their words. We teach them to take deep breaths.

We encourage them to name their feelings and calm down. But parents need these skills, too. In fact, one of the most powerful ways to teach children. When parents learn to understand and process their emotions, they become better able to help their children do the same.

It's not always depression: Working the Change Triangle to listen to the body, discover core emotions, and connect to your authentic selfHolzman, J. B. W., Kennedy, S. M., Grassie, H. L., & Ehrenreich-May, J. . Associations between dispositional parental emotion regulation and youth mental health symptoms: A systematic review and meta-analysis.

It’s Not Always Depression: Working the Change Triangle to Listen to the Body, Discover Core Emotions, and Connect to Your Authentic Self ,After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted?

Are you a narcissist? Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.